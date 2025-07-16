“They’re marketing their movement as being anti-other things” — DJ Akademiks compares Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar for their approach to marketing music

On Tuesday, July 15, DJ Akademiks spoke about Pusha T, his new album, and its marketing techniques in an Instagram live session. A clip from the session was later shared on X by a Joe Budden fan page, where Akademiks was heard comparing Pusha T (born Terrence Thornton) to Kendrick Lamar.

Ad

"Pusha T is the exact thing that I'm talking about, and it's not him as a person, it's how he's marketing his project. It's the same with Kendrick. They're marketing their movement as being anti-other things," Akademiks said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently speaking more about Pusha T's latest Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out, AK continued:

"I wish his roll-out was a little bit more 'Yo, this is what my life has been'. And this is what I said about the hater energy... you decided to roll out a whole album telling us about the ni***s you hate."

Ad

Let God Sort Em Out dropped last Friday on July 11, 2025, and contains a song So Be It, where Pusha disses Travis Scott.

Pusha T defends drugs references in their songs in a Joe and Jada podcast episode

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first criticism Pusha T and Malice's album has received. The duo recently appeared on the Joe and Jada podcast (published on Tuesday, July 15), where Jadakiss pointed out that the new Clipse album was being criticised for talking about selling drugs after 23 years.

In response to that, Malice said:

"The challenge is to say what you want to say now after having success, having money, getting married, being a family man, still vibing, still doing this thing, when you nice, that's the only challenge. Everybody that keeps saying, 'He saying the same thing' is f**king listening, right?"

Ad

Adding to what his brother said, Pusha opened up about rap always coming from "a very real place" for them. Thornton added that he likened it to somebody "who loves mob movies."

The rapper went on to explain:

"I don’t watch horror, I watch A&E. It’s scarier because I believe it. I liken my music to that as well. You can’t please everybody, but 23 years in this, I’m not trying to please nobody but myself."

Ad

Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha was also asked about his opinions on Drake's latest single, What Did I Miss?, to which he responded, "No, just not for me."

Malice addressed the Drake-Lamar beef on The Breakfast Club

Ad

On the day of their album's release, Pusha T and Malice appeared on The Breakfast Club (on Friday, July 11). As the subject of Kendrick Lamar was brought up on the show, Thornton confirmed that he was in contact with Lamar during his rap battle with Drake last year, saying:

"Hell yeah, he's my guy... I think great lyricists just tune into the obvious."

HotNewHipHop reports that Pusha also praised the GNX rapper for his lyricism at a Miami event in late 2024, saying:

Ad

"I think that Kendrick is a lyricist and a lyricist that talks to your soul. Like, you could be clever, you can say cute things. But the truth really hurts and the truth cuts deep."

Kendrick Lamar has been featured in a song from the new Clipse album, called Chains & Whips, but did not appear in its music video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More