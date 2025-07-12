"Where's Clipse at?" — Fans react to top 4 spots on US Apple Music being dominated by Drake and Justin Bieber songs

On July 11, 2025, Pop Crave shared a post on their official X handle, revealing that the top four spots on US Apple Music were occupied by songs by Justin Bieber and Drake. The songs that topped the list include Justin Bieber's ALL I CAN TAKE, DAISIES, and WAY IT IS, as well as Drake's What Did I Miss?.

All these music pieces were released recently. The songs by Justin are from his latest album SWAG, which dropped on July 11, 2025. Meanwhile, Drake released What Did I Miss? on July 4, weeks after teasing his fans with his upcoming project, Iceman.

The list shared by Pop Crave garnered massive attention online. More than 360K netizens viewed it while over 9.2K ones liked the tweet. Many expressed their take on the same as well.

"Where's Clipse at? 😭😂😂😂the internet don't equate to the outside world," a user tweeted.

"SWAG taking over the charts it’s crazy," another user wrote on the platform.

"Where's Clipse and Pusha T 😹😹😹," questioned a user.

"B-b-but I thought BLACKPINK was going to block Justin? What happened," added a tweet.

A lot of similar reactions made it to the comment section under the tweet. Many seemed surprised to see three tracks by Justin at the top of the list.

"It's a Canadian summer," one user commented.

"But they said that no one would listen to Justin Bieber in 2025, it's interesting 🥱," wrote a netizen.

"JUSTIN THE MAN THAT U ARE SINCE YOU ARE 15 years old 👑🐐," wrote another one.

Hours after this tweet was made, another tweet by Pop Crave surfaced on July 12, 2025. The tweet suggested that Justin Bieber was the most-streamed artist on Spotify on Friday, July 11. A lot of his fans seemed elated with the news. Many stated that they enjoyed listening to the songs from his latest album.

Amid the surprise album release, Justin Bieber reportedly reached a $31.5 million settlement with Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber had been making headlines lately for several reasons that weren't limited to his latest album release. According to Cosmopolitan, reports stated that the singer reached a settlement worth $31.5 million with Scooter Braun after years of financial disputes.

For the unversed, the issues began in 2023. Braun and his company HYBE reportedly covered the expenses of Justin's 2022 Justice World Tour, which eventually got canceled. The outlet reported that at the time, the singer was supposed to pay back the amount to HYBE in installments.

According to an article by People, published on July 11, Justin had apparently paid only one installment to the company. An insider told the outlet that he had finally agreed to pay $26 million that he allegedly owed to HYBE. Another source told the outlet that the singer would also pay a hefty amount of $5.5 million in the form of unpaid commissions that he owed to Braun.

People reportedly also tried to reach out to a spokesperson of the singer, but could not get any comment. The news about the alleged settlement was first reported by TMZ on Thursday, July 10, 2025. This was the same day that the reports of him dropping a new album surfaced.

A May 2025 documentary by TMZ, named TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?, suggested that Justin Bieber was going through a major financial crisis when he happened to sell his music catalog back in 2022. He reportedly sold the catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million.

The documentary, which was available on Hulu, claimed that while Bieber had accumulated significant wealth in his career, he was on the verge of going broke at the time of selling this catalog.

Justin Bieber's new album SWAG is his first album in the last four years

It was revealed that Justin Bieber had last released an album named Justice back in 2021. Thus, when the new project was dropped, fans seemed elated and very excited. The album reportedly contains songs that involve themes related to Justin's personal life, including his mental health situation, relationship with Hailey, and fatherhood.

The cover art of the album also included Justin's family: his wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack. The Canadian singer first shared the images on his Instagram story. Meanwhile, before the release, billboards across Iceland, Atlanta, and Los Angeles appeared with the word "SWAG" written on them. The singer had further shared photos and videos of a lot of these billboards on his official Instagram profile.

Some of the popular tracks from Justin Bieber's new album include: THINGS YOU DO, BUTTERFLIES, WAY IT IS, FIRST PLACE, SOULFUL, WALKING AWAY, 405, SWAG, ZUMA HOUSE, TOO LONG, and SWEET SPOT, to name a few.

