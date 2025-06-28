Was Justin Bieber's "Standing On Business" rant directed toward his security guard? Singer clarifies confusion over his viral video

Justin Bieber shared an Instagram story on Friday, June 27, to clear the air about his "Standing On Business" rant. According to E! News, the singer shared a screengrab of the confrontation with a user's remark that read:

"Not even Justin’s security guard was safe from his wrath."

To clarify the situation, Bieber wrote that his team was very safe and that the individual was not his security guard. According to Bieber, the man was an employee at the restaurant. In the Instagram story, Justin Bieber wrote:

"This guy worked at the restaurant, he’s not my security. He had to understand I was standing on business."

According to E! News, the singer shared another slide in which he responded to a remark made by a friend. The individual reportedly wrote:

"I'm currently sitting on business, is that possible?"

To this, Bieber replied by saying:

"We've never sat on business. Only stood."

These posts by Bieber surfaced a couple of weeks after the confrontation that he had with paparazzi on June 13 in front of Soho House in Malibu. A frustrated Justin happened to confront the paps. His outburst soon began getting viral on social media, and the internet was flooded with memes related to it.

While some found the situation funny, others reportedly expressed concern about the singer's mental health. While social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok were filled with memes, Justin Bieber did not ignore them. He, too, shared posts on his Instagram story regarding the outburst.

The part in his outburst where he said "standing on business" gained mixed reactions. That primarily happened because these phrases are often used in African American Vernacular English (AAVE). While many netizens believed that Bieber gave an overreaction, others defended him, claiming that he was stressed out at the moment.

What is the context behind Justin Bieber's "Standing on Business" rant?

As aforementioned, a confrontation broke out between Justin Bieber and the paparazzi earlier this month. This happened when Bieber was in front of the Soho House when paps began photographing him. A seemingly angry Justin confronted the paps and said:

"You're not getting it. It's not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"

As it has been mentioned before, the line particularly got famous due to the apparent misuse of AAVE. During the confrontation, Bieber further accused the paps of trying to provoke him. The singer did not stop there and continued by saying:

"I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man. So don't f--king do this s--t to me, OK? I'm not to be f--ked with. I don't know who's paying you to provoke me, but I'm not the one."

Soon, the part of the confrontation went viral, and memes flooded social media platforms. On June 18, Justin Bieber also participated in the meme trend and shared Instagram stories with background tracks that included the viral quoted statement. The stories captured close-up selfies of the singer with different tracks.

According to Buzzfeed, the first story included his selfie and the track Stand on Business by Myia B Music. In another one, he included Soulja Rilla's Standing on Business. As per the outlet, in a third story, he chose Fredo Bang’s Dat Business. In one of the stories, Bieber selected 28thbby's Standing On Business.

Justin Bieber had confronted the paparazzi several times in the past

This was not the first time that Justin Bieber had a confrontation with the paps. One of the earliest tense moments that happened could be dated back to June 2010, as per reports by The Standard. Bieber, who was then 16, was reportedly spotted holding hands with the then-29-year-old Kim Kardashian in the Bahamas.

The press apparently began reporting the incident a lot, and the fanbase also went wild. It was later unveiled that the duo was only shooting for Elle. According to the outlet, by March 2011, Bieber was already fed up with the paparazzi. In an incident, he reported flipping the paps off while being in a car with his now former girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The singer, however, had to later apologize for his behavior. A month after this incident, he lashed out at the paps yet again after claiming that they followed him to Tel Aviv, Israel. Several such incidents reportedly kept happening over the years. One such severe incident was Bieber claiming that he was chased down by a pap, which led to him overspeeding his car and then getting a ticket.

In August 2014, Bieber claimed that a photographer had rear-ended his vehicle. At the time, he tweeted that there should be strict laws to manage such behavior. The recent confrontation was the latest one that happened between Bieber and the paps.

