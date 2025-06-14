“Just leave the man alone”- Netizens react as Justin Bieber confronts paparazzi who were filming him at the beach

Justin Bieber confronted paparazzi outside Malibu's Soho House on Thursday in a heated exchange captured on video. TMZ obtained footage showing the 30-year-old singer approaching photographers while visibly distressed near his vehicle. Social media users overwhelmingly supported Justin Bieber following the circulation of the footage.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans tweeted in support of the singer-songwriter with tweets like:

"I understand him, he just wants to be able to go to the beach without them following him everywhere. I think he said his wife and kids were there. Just leave the man alone," tweeted a user.

Expand Tweet

Many fans expressed concern about the psychological impact of constant surveillance.

"Justified crashout tbh, paparazzi have no respect for boundaries," wrote a user.

"Maturing is realizing Justin is right and the paparazzi are weird," said another.

"He’s not lashing out for attention, he’s asking for respect. Even celebrities deserve moments of peace without a lens in their face" said one user.

"His words might be raw, but the frustration is real. Fame doesn’t mean forfeiting your right to basic peace!" exclaimed a user.

While many defended Justin Bieber, critics argued paparazzi attention is an unavoidable consequence of fame, with some noting he benefited from media exposure early in his career.

"You can’t expect to have a normal life when you’re not normal bruv. He knew paparazzi was part of the game when he became famous," said one user.

"It was all cool when paparazzi followed him during his rise… but now it’s an issue. Funny how he’s turning on the same people who helped build his fame," wrote another.

"Bieber forgets who and how he got all his money," said another.

"“I’m just a guy” he screams as the multiple security guards he pays for to follow him everywhere he goes stand between him and the some guy," wrote one user.

"Celebrities forget that career choices have consequences!" exclaimed another.

"I know it’s jarring and annoying but every global superstar gets this treatment. Messi, Ronaldo, MJ, LeBron, Drake, Ye, Swift, Kim K, The Rock etc. He’s going to have to deal with it. These leaches aren’t going to stop," wrote another.

Malibu confrontation: Justin Bieber vs. paparazzi

Justin Bieber emphasized during the encounter that the location was his "private property in front of my car" and demanded that photographers stop filming him.

"We're gonna set boundaries here today. I'm not afraid to set boundaries," Bieber said.

The situation intensified when a photographer wished Justin Bieber "Happy Father's Day" - referencing his 9-month-old son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber. The singer responded emotionally:

"Stop provoking me. I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man."

He accused the paparazzi of harassment and warned he is not to be "f***ed with" by any of them, questioning who might be paying them to provoke him. Justin Bieber also criticized media outlets for taking footage "out of context like you always do," stating he was at his "wits' f***ing end" with the constant attention.

Security personnel flanked Justin Bieber throughout the confrontation, which ended with him departing the scene. This incident continues a pattern of tense encounters between the singer and photographers, just days after another paparazzi confrontation at a beach earlier in June.

The incident reignited discussions about celebrity mental health, recalling Justin Bieber's 2022 documentary, where he discussed the trauma of childhood fame. Entertainment news outlets faced backlash for republishing the footage without context, with comment sections flooded by demands to respect the singer's request for privacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends, and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More