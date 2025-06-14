"Bad timing? World news and all?" — Netizens slam Offset's post of someone digging a grave amid ongoing global turmoils

Rapper Offset had recently uploaded a post on Instagram and X on Thursday, June 12, 2025, that captured huge attention online. The post involved a video in which an individual could be seen digging a grave. The rapper also wrote a caption for the post that read,

Ad

"Let the bodies hit the floor."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

His tweet was viewed about 130K times, and more than 2.2K people had liked it. Meanwhile, on Instagram, Offset's post garnered over 155K likes and almost 2.5K comments under it. Many people slammed the rapper for uploading the post amid the turmoil and wars going on across the world.

Netizens highlighted that the rapper did not consider the timing of the post amid several tragedies. Here are some reactions that were found on X, under the rapper's tweet. One user (@wins_andlessons) wrote on the platform:

Ad

"Bad timing? World news and all?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user tweeted:

"Read the room dawg. Bad timing."

Netizens shared similar reactions on Instagram as well. One user commented:

"Not the best time to release this. 😭"

A netizen's response on Offset's latest viral video, (Photo via Instagram/@offsetyrn)

Several other reactions included netizens sharing that they did not seem too impressed with the music. One netizen tweeted:

Ad

"Is that u burying your dying career??"

"Oh hi flopset, are you mad?🤭🤭🤭" mocked another one.

As of now, the context of the viral video that Offset uploaded on social media is unclear.

Cardi B recently spoke about the status of a track that fans presumed was aimed at Offset

In separate news about Offset, amid Cardi B and his drama since the former filed for divorce last year, Cardi recently opened up about a much-anticipated music piece. According to fans, the track titled Outside, was aimed at Cardi's estranged husband. Since then, they had also been waiting for the artist to drop the music.

Ad

In an Instagram live session, reported by Live India on June 9, Cardi B was heard giving an update on the track. She said,

"I don't know if I really wanna put that song out, to be honest with you… I'm really, really grateful for all the love. It was never the plan."

According to the rapper, she was more inclined to releasing her upcoming album as compared to releasing a single. While fans had reportedly been speculating that the music was aimed at the Migos rapper, no confirmed had been received as on now.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, in separate news about him, he had asked for spousal support from Cardi B in a divorce petition. It reportedly was filed earlier last month at New Jersey's Bergen County Superior Court.

As far as the latest video uploaded by the rapper is concerned, despite so many speculations flooding the internet, the rapper did not clarify anything about the peculiar video. He did not mention if it is from a music video or something else.

Thus, fans still remained in a state of confusion with the video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More