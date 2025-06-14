"Guy excels in everything" — Fans proud as BTS' Jimin honors with Best in CBRN-E certificate in the military

On June 12, 2025, BTS' Jimin shared a photo on the official Instagram account showcasing a list of achievements, certifications, badges, letters from comrades, and other memories from his military service.

He was honored with awards including Best in CBRN-E (Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives), a Commendation for Contribution during Cold Weather Training, Top Best Trainee Commendation, Brave Army Award, and other accolades.

Expand Tweet

Trending

For those unversed, he also received the CBRN-E certification, which stands for Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and Explosives in the military. The award is only provided to the officers who are highly skilled and recognized as the top-performing soldiers in handling dangers concerning materials and situations.

Jimin's latest milestone quickly spread on social media and gained attention from fans. One X user tweeted:

"this is the class Valedictorian btw, the guy excels in everything. He was born to be successful."

Expand Tweet

Some fans shared that they admire Jimin for being prinicipled and disciplined. Others noted that BTS' Jimin used the opportunity to learn about how to deal with nuclear threats and explosives during the military service.

"the concept of Jimin having to learn how to deal with Nuclear threats and explosives," a fan reacted.

"Yes, I stan the correct man. Always have, always will Park jimin," another fan shared.

"Jimin just became hotter and hotter with these achievements I love me an overachiever man," one fan mentioned.

Others mentioned that BTS' Jimin was a perfectionist who excelled at mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Some of them also referred to him as kind-hearted and inspiring.

"Jimin is very good at exact sciences such as mathematics, physics, chemistry. He is collected, organized and responsible, he is also empathetic, kind-hearted, inspiring. Jimin is a perfectionist. I am very proud of him and his success," one X user reacted.

"kinda wild to think about…but yeah Jimin’s genius extends beyond music so that he excels in anything and everything," another user shared.

"Perfect. He will know what to do when ARMY spontaneously combusts at the final tomorrow," one person mentioned.

BTS' Jimin stated that he missed ARMYs through Weverse

On June 14, 2025, BTS' Jimin took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to express his longing for the fandom, ARMYs. He shared a conversation he had with Kim Namjoon about it. As translated by X user @dalbitbangtan, he stated:

"I have been drinking, and I was looking at something I wrote a while ago. I don't even know if the spelling is right, but I'm posting it anyway. If there's a problem when I wake up tomorrow, I'll delete it. Today, I kept thinking about how much I miss you. I was just talking about it with Namjoon-hyung, just the two of us. We only just went our separate ways. Anyways, I just love you so much."

Jimin was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More