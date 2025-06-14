"Guy excels in everything" — Fans proud as BTS' Jimin honors with Best in CBRN-E certificate in the military

On June 12, 2025, BTS' Jimin shared a photo on the official Instagram account showcasing a list of achievements, certifications, badges, letters from comrades, and other memories from his military service.
He was honored with awards including Best in CBRN-E (Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives), a Commendation for Contribution during Cold Weather Training, Top Best Trainee Commendation, Brave Army Award, and other accolades.
For those unversed, he also received the CBRN-E certification, which stands for Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and Explosives in the military. The award is only provided to the officers who are highly skilled and recognized as the top-performing soldiers in handling dangers concerning materials and situations.
Jimin's latest milestone quickly spread on social media and gained attention from fans. One X user tweeted:
"this is the class Valedictorian btw, the guy excels in everything. He was born to be successful."
Some fans shared that they admire Jimin for being prinicipled and disciplined. Others noted that BTS' Jimin used the opportunity to learn about how to deal with nuclear threats and explosives during the military service.
"the concept of Jimin having to learn how to deal with Nuclear threats and explosives," a fan reacted.
"Yes, I stan the correct man. Always have, always will Park jimin," another fan shared.
"Jimin just became hotter and hotter with these achievements I love me an overachiever man," one fan mentioned.
Others mentioned that BTS' Jimin was a perfectionist who excelled at mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Some of them also referred to him as kind-hearted and inspiring.
"Jimin is very good at exact sciences such as mathematics, physics, chemistry. He is collected, organized and responsible, he is also empathetic, kind-hearted, inspiring. Jimin is a perfectionist. I am very proud of him and his success," one X user reacted.
"kinda wild to think about…but yeah Jimin’s genius extends beyond music so that he excels in anything and everything," another user shared.
"Perfect. He will know what to do when ARMY spontaneously combusts at the final tomorrow," one person mentioned.
BTS' Jimin stated that he missed ARMYs through Weverse
On June 14, 2025, BTS' Jimin took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to express his longing for the fandom, ARMYs. He shared a conversation he had with Kim Namjoon about it. As translated by X user @dalbitbangtan, he stated:
"I have been drinking, and I was looking at something I wrote a while ago. I don't even know if the spelling is right, but I'm posting it anyway. If there's a problem when I wake up tomorrow, I'll delete it. Today, I kept thinking about how much I miss you. I was just talking about it with Namjoon-hyung, just the two of us. We only just went our separate ways. Anyways, I just love you so much."
Jimin was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025.