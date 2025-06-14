"You made my military life so much better"- A fellow comrade sends a heartfelt letter to BTS' Kim Taehyung

On June 12, 2024, a comrade who served with BTS's Kim Taehyung in the same unit shared a heartfelt letter following his discharge from the mandatory military service.

Ad

The fellow comrade began the letter by expressing his gratitude to the artist for various things during his time in the military. However, he added that it was difficult to express them all before he left. He wrote, as translated by X user @taeguide:

"Taehyung, there were so many things I was thankful for during my time in the military, but I could not fully express all 8,724 of them in words before I left– so I wanted to take this moment to sincerely share how I feel."

Ad

Trending

The comrade was inspired by BTS' Kim Taehyung's perseverance and disciplined behavior

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' Kim Taehyung's fellow comrade elaborated that although the idol's shoulders, thighs, and overall body condition were not in the best condition, he still emerged as the top marksman by scoring perfect marks. The artist also snagged the first place in the winter urban warfare training and shooting. He went on to receive the Military Police Excellence Award despite incurring injuries.

The comrade said that he was inspired by his sheer perseverance and disciplined behavior. He added, as translated by X user @taeguide:

Ad

"I especially remember our last physical fitness test together, when we ran the 3 km side by side and pushed each other to get the top-tier score. We finished way ahead of the time limit, and that moment felt truly unforgettable and full of passion."

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also narrated how the unit was able to work better in the rain and snow due to the equipment donated by BTS' Kim Taehyung. He further added how the idol would always buy them food.

"Also, those times we went to work out together in the rain and snow, and thanks to the equipment you donated, we were able to train in a better environment and sweat it out those are all precious memories to me," he said.

Ad

"And I can't forget how you always bought me good food at the PX when we went out on leave. I'm especially thankful for that eel sushi you treated me to it was unforgettable. Seriously, it was so good," he added.

The comrade credited Kim Taehyung for inspiring him to work towards his dream of becoming a rehabilitation therapist. He mentioned that he did not give up on working and studying throughout his military service.

Ad

Following his discharge, he felt more motivated to go after his dream with everything he had. He concluded his letter with the following words:

"You made my military life so much better. I'll keep living my life like you–steadily and without giving up. Please stay healthy always!"

In recent news, BTS' Kim Taehyung was discharged from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More