"The epitome of an idol"- Fans react as 7 participants from Boys Planet 2 name BTS' Kim Taehyung as their role model

On June 13, 2025, seven trainees and participants from the survival reality program Boys Planet 2 named BTS's Kim Taehyung as their role model, leaving the fandom proud. Kim Min-joo, Kim Dong-yoon, Lee Leo, Leon, Lin, Jing-yeon, Wang Jong Tzu, and Lee Chen selected V as their role model.

For those unversed, Boys Planet 2 is a forthcoming survival show that will air on Mnet. It is a sequel to Boys Planet and Girls Planet 999.

Planet K and Planet C are set to premiere on July 17 and July 18, 2025, respectively.

Subsequently, news about seven participants naming V as their role model circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"taehyung being 12 yrs into his career but still has so many new rookie idols and trainees looking upto him like he's literally the epitome of an idol and there will never be an idol with impact and influence as huge as him, kpop will never see an idol like kim taehyung ever again."

Internet users shared multiple snippets praising BTS' Kim Taehyung's impact and influence as an idol. They referred to him as a good role model.

"being the idol of idols is about resiliency in the face of least label push and support. everyone knows what's going on in BigHit. having organic interest and success is invaluable,"- a fan reacted.

"taehyung has so many sons atp he’s literally the idol of idols. loved, respected and unmatched,"- a fan shared.

"Idol of idols indeed. Taehyung is a good role model to have. And other than Yichen, idk who any of these guys are. I knew his role model was Taehyung through Project 7. Hope everything goes well for him this time, and he gets to debut. A talented individual,"- a fan commented.

"they chose as a role model - the BTS member who debuted a Korean R&B album with no western promotions, who chose artistry yet reached critical and commercial success. the chose the least favored, supported member by the label and fandom for his resiliency. V, the IDOL OF IDOLS,"- a fan mentioned.

Users mentioned that BTS' Kim Taehyung has been the top role model in the industry.

"No self proclaimed, Kim Taehyung has been called the 'Idol of Idols' for many years for being the top role model in the industry,"- a user reacted.

"he's an Idol of Idols, a true inspiration not just as an artist but also an individual So proud of him Borahae Taehyung,"- a user mentioned.

"When we say Taehyung is Idol of Idols it's not out of Air it's living and breathing proof of young artist who has Taehyung as their role model,"- a user commented.

"7 aspiring trainees from Mnet’s highly anticipated survival program Boys Planet 2 have named Taehyung ( #V ) as their role model, acknowledging his artistry, stage presence, and influence as a source of inspiration in their own journeys as performers,"- a user shared.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's military discharge ceremony

speech

On June 10, 2025, the Korean media present at the military discharge ceremony of BTS' Kim Taehyung and RM questioned them about the military experience and the fans' expectations of them.

In response, the duo talked about their upcoming activities and expressed gratitude to the fandom. V mentioned, as translated by X user @taetaebooo:

"Firstly, after I arrived in the military, I think it became a time for me to focus once again on my body and mind. And I have now reshaped my body and mind, and I want to run to ARMYs without wasting a day. To all the ARMYs who waited as they did during our military service, I want to tell you all that I'm really grateful."

V released his collaborative jazz track Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. It was accompanied by two music videos uploaded on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel.

He also released White Christmas on December 6, 2024, through BigHit Music.

BTS' Kim Taehyung was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon.

