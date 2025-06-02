"Legends rock" — Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung's Winter Ahead tops the K-STAR CHART for the 1st week of June

On June 2, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung's jazz track Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo-shin claimed the top spot on K-STAR CHART for the first week of June with 17.35% votes, making the fandom proud. The track emerged as the song of the week on Tokyo F.M. and marked its 20th win overall.

For those unversed, V dropped Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. It was accompanied by two music videos shared on HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel. It was penned by songwriters, including V, Park Hyo-shin, Hyesung, and Waizmin.

Subsequently, the artist's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"Woah Taehyung and Park Hyo Shin! Legends rock, congratulations."

The internet users expressed gratitude to the fandom who voted for Kim Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin's Winter Ahead track on the poll.

"Thank you for being present for Taehyung!! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG & HYO SHIN," a fan reacted.

"Thank you to everyone who voted — the song will be featured on the show’s official Spotify playlist! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG & HYO SHIN," a fan mentioned.

"We want to congratulate V & Park Hyo Shin for winning K-Star Chart with 'Winter Ahead', it takes the 1st week of the June crown with 17.35% on K-STAR CHART! Thank you to all. the song will be featured on the show’s official Spotify playlist," a fan commented.

Netizens also congratulated BTS' Kim Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin for their latest milestone.

"Another jewel in the crown of queen Winter Ahead," a user reacted.

"Congrats to V and Park Hyo Shin! @DavidSmithX1, your market insights always help put trends like this into perspective—great to see the numbers back up the hype. Well-deserved win," a user mentioned.

"Keep shining Taehyung more trophies for you," a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung recently donated US$ 136,277 to the Korean Red Cross

According to the media outlet Newsis, Kim Taehyung donated 200 million Korean won (US$ 136,277) to the Korean Red Cross in March. The donation was aimed at the recovery efforts following the wildfires which took place in Ulsan, Gyeongnam, and Gyeongbuk locations. While contributing, the Love Me Again singer said the following words:

"I would like to express my deepest respect to those who have been affected by this sudden disaster, as well as the firefighters, firefighters, and volunteers who are risking their lives and working hard on the front lines every day."

He further said:

"While doing dinner roll call while serving in the military, I felt so bad watching the news, and I felt even worse thinking that some of my comrades' families may have suffered damage. Fortunately, the forest fire has been mostly put out, but I hope that there will be no further casualties, and I hope that my donation will be of some small help."

BTS' V is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

