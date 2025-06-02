"The whole world eagerly anticipates his return"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung emerges as the most searched K-pop idol on Google in 2025 

On June 2, @AboutMusicYT reported that BTS' Kim Taehyung emerged as the most searched K-pop idol on Google in 2025. According to Google Trends, the Love Me Again singer recorded the most searches among K-pop idols from January to May 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It is to be noted that the Love Me Again singer has been on hiatus due to mandatory military service. However, he released singles such as FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead (Park Hyo-shin), and White Christmas during the break.

Subsequently, BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist, and an X user tweeted:

"No surprises... Kim Taehyung has been the most searched K-pop idol on Google since his debut on June 13, 2013 Even during his military enlistment he has maintained his popularity as the whole world eagerly anticipates his return in 8 days time! Borahae."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated BTS' Kim Taehyung was the idol of idols.

"SE YOU SOON SERGEANT KIM TAEHYUNG GORGEOUS CHARISMATIC HANDSOME MAN #V #BTSV WE LOVE YOU,"- a fan reacted.

"as usual, just idol of idols things,"- a fan commented.

"The timing is absolutely perfect. Just him reminding everyone that he is still FATHER, no one comes close,"- a fan mentioned.

Ad

The internet users added that BTS member would continue to top Google Trends even after his military discharge.

"As he should, By the way he is coming soon so stay tuned as always,"- a user reacted.

"Watch how he'll remain at the top when he's out of enlistment,"- a user mentioned.

"Taehyung remains the overall most searched idol since his debut, with consistent interest even during his enlistment. He planned content in advance, stayed connected with fans, and continues to have a lasting impact even while inactive,"- a user commented.

Ad

BTS' Kim Taehyung will be discharged in June 2025

BTS' V was enlisted for the mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. He underwent five weeks of basic military training and was later admitted to the Army General Administration School, where he completed three weeks of additional training.

Subsequently, he was deployed to the 2nd Corps of Ssangyong Unit on February 8, 2024, under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. He is expected to be discharged from duty in June 2025, along with the group member Kim Namjoon.

Ad

BTS is expected to reunite as a group in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More