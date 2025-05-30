5 K-pop groups that have debuted in 2025 so far

Many K-pop groups made their official debut in 2025, including 3Way, ablume, AWIN, HITGS, KickFlip, and Hearts2Hearts, introducing fans to a new generation of music, choreography, music videos, and other cinematic elements. These bands showcased strong potential to take over the industry with their talent and charm. Five standout K-pop groups that debuted in 2025 are listed below:

3WAY

Hearts2Hearts

KiiiKiii

NEWBEAT

IN A MINUTE

Featuring 3Way (Image via @www_3way/X)

Moreover, the rising popularity of K-pop groups can be attributed to multiple factors, including catchy music, incorporation of mental health themes, elaborate dance moves, visuals, and more.

1) 3WAY

Featuring 3Way (Image via X/@www_3way)

3WAY is a nine-member group under NineTwo Entertainment. The members are Leno, Donghyun, Xiho, Hyecheon, Ryo, Aoi, Jeongyoon, Wooseok, and Rintaro. The band made its debut on February 27, 2025, with its first mini-album, Highway. The record features five tracks, including Mm-hmm, Monochrome (Rintaro feat. Kang On), On My Way, Hey Girl, and Blue Sky.

In recent news, 3WAY released the Japanese version of Highway on May 27, 2025, through NineTwo Entertainment.

2) Hearts2Hearts

Featuring Hearts2Hearts (Image via X/@Hearts2Hearts)

Hearts2Hearts is an eight-member group consisting of Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on. They made their official debut on February 24, 2025, with the single album The Chase. The record features two tracks: The Chase and Butterflies.

In recent news, Ilgan Sports reported on April 30, 2025, that the K-pop group will make their first-ever comeback with the second single in June. SM Entertainment has since confirmed the report.

3) KiiiKiii

Featuring KiiiKiii (Image via X/@We_KiiiKiii)

The South Korean girl group KiiiKiii consists of five members: Leesol, Jiyu, Kya, Haum, and Sui. They made their official debut on March 24, 2025, and released the extended play Uncut Gem. The record features six tracks, including Debut Song, Groundwork, I Do Me, There They Go, BTG, and One Off.

In recent news, KiiiKiii headlined the KCON Japan 2025 music festival, which took place from May 9 to May 11 at the Makuhari Messe convention center.

4) NEWBEAT

Featuring NEXTBEAT (Image via X/@kconjapan)

NEWBEAT is a South Korean seven-member band featuring Park Minseok, Hong Minsung, Choi Seohyun, Kim Taeyang, Jeon Yeoyeojeong, Jo Yunhu, and Kim Riwoo. They are managed by Beat Interactive.

The group officially debuted on March 24, 2025, with the full-length album Raw and Rad. The album features eleven tracks, including Intro: Raw and Rad, Sounds Like Money, Jello, Hiccups, You, Me, Flip The Coin, F.L.Y, Wonder, We Are Young, Outro: Zero-Sum Game, and Highs & Lows.

5) In a Minute

Featuring In A Minute (Image via Instagram/@inaminute_official)

In a Minute is a South Korean boy group consisting of three members: Juntae, Jaejun, and Hyunyeop. They officially debuted on March 15, 2025, with the single album Unboxing: What You Wanted. The album features two tracks: Unbox and What You Want. The group is managed by Jwin Entertainment and MLD Entertainment.

In recent news, the band announced that the official name of their fandom will be INNING.

Other K-pop groups that debuted in 2025 include ablume, SWIN, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Element, HITGS, Kandis, KickFlip, and more.

