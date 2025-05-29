5 K-pop idols set to be discharged from the military in June 2025: Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung & more

In South Korea, mandatory military service has been in place since 1957, and even K-pop idols have to join the duty.

All able-bodied male citizens between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to serve the nation. Notably, they may participate either as an active-duty soldier or a social worker, depending on multiple factors.

Featuring BTS (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

Subsequently, many K-pop idols, including Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, Jeon Jungkook, Suga, and others, have been scheduled to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025. K-pop fans have been eagerly anticipating their return to the entertainment industry.

BTS' Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, and other K-pop idols who will be discharged from the military service in June 2025

1) BTS' Kim Namjoon

Featuring RM (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

BigHit Music announced on November 22, 2023, through the South Korean social media platform Weverse that BTS' Kim Namjoon would be enlisting for mandatory military service with fellow bandmates V, Jimin, and Jungkook. He joined the duty as an active duty soldier on December 11, 2023.

The artist is expected to be discharged from the service on June 10, 2025.

2) BTS' Kim Taehyung

Featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisted for the mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Namjoon. Following the completion of the five weeks of basic training, he joined the Army Administration General School for an additional three weeks of training.

Subsequently, he was assigned to the 2nd Corps' Ssangyong Unit under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps on February 8, 2024.

The K-pop idol is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025.

3) BTS' Jimin

Featuring BTS' Jimin (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

BTS' Jimin enlisted as an active duty soldier on December 12, 2023. He was accompanied by his fellow bandmate Jungkook. The artist was appointed to the Army 5th Division Recruit Training Center, where he completed five weeks of basic training in January 2024. He was named as the outstanding trainee and honored with the Best Trainee commendation award from the Division Commander.

Subsequently, he was deployed to an Artillery Unit under the Fifth Infantry Division. The Muse singer is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service on June 11, 2025.

4) Jeon Jungkook

Featuring BTS' Jungkook (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

Jeon Jungkook began mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Jimin. After five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division of the South Korean Army.

The Standing Next To You singer is expected to be discharged from the service on June 11, 2025.

5) Min Yoon-gi aka Suga

Featuring Suga (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

The K-pop idol and rapper Suga began his mandatory military service on September 22, 2023. He joined the duty as a social worker reportedly due to his shoulder injury. For those unversed, the artist underwent shoulder surgery in 2020 to repair his torn labrum.

Suga would be discharged from the service on June 21, 2025.

The other K-pop artists who will be discharged in June 2025 include Jeyou, Heejun, and others.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More