"Collab when?"- Fans elated as BTS' j-hope sings Jungkook's Seven in latest Weverse live 

On May 25, 2025, BTS' j-hope started a 27-minute live stream on the South Korean social media platform Weverse after his concert in Taipei. During the live stream, he was spotted singing his band member Jungkook's track Seven, leaving the internet users in a frenzy.
For the unversed, Jungkook released Seven on July 14, 2023, through BigHit Music. The track was later incorporated into his debut studio album, Golden, released on November 3, 2023. The song was penned by songwriters, including Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, Theron Makiel, and Thomas.
Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's rendition of Seven went viral among the fandom. One X user expressed their desire to see them singing together and said:
"Omg he sounds so heavenly! Collab when? Can't wait to see jk and jhope singing together."
The fandom stated that Jungkook's song and j-hope's voice were perfect. They observed that the latter might be missing the former.
"Aigoo Hobi You really miss JK a lot, did you? Stay calm Only few days left to go to discharged the military in 2 weeks We have to quickly as we could All the members will celebrate BTS 12th anniversary and also the final stage HOTS then SUGA will coming home Fighting," another fan reacted.
"Aww, Hobi singing Seven is pure serotonin! His voice + Jungkook’s song = perfection overload," a fan shared.
"Jhope sounds amazing singing jungkooks seven cant get enough of this vibe," another fan commented.
The internet users mentioned that Jungkook could also make a surprising appearance at BTS' j-hope's upcoming encore concert.
"HELLOOOO THE RAP????? SIR COVER THE SONG PLEASE," one user said.
"is this a hint.. if jungkook performs seven on hots seoul encore i'll literally pass out," another X user mentioned.
"Ok now I need for Jungkook to sing seven with Hobi WHYY DO THEY HAVE TO BE THAT GOOD," another person commented.
BTS' j-hope narrated the story behind his tracks Mona Lisa and Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)
On May 20, 2025, BTS' j-hope narrated the story behind his tracks Mona Lisa and Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) during an exclusive interview with Billboard. He stated that his music should develop as he grows.
Before the enlistment, he emphasized the roots of dance, where he experimented with diverse sounds to express different versions of himself. However, a week after being discharged, he went straight to the United States because he wanted to explore the different ways in which American producers would interpret his sound. He further elaborated, as translated by Billboard:
"Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)- an artist I have long respected has a smooth, soulful vibe that feels deeply personal. On the other hand, Mona Lisa brings a hip-hop-driven performance energy. Both tracks are easy to connect with, yet they offer a glimpse into the broader, more evolved musical world I'm building. This is just the start, I have plenty more musical experiments in store."
Notably, the remaining BTS members serving in the military will be discharged in June 2025.