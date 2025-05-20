"The eclipse duo. Moon and Sun" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope eats Jin Ramen and gushes over his bandmate's visuals in recent live

On May 18, 2025, BTS' j-hope went on Weverse and showed his dinner—Jin Ramen—impressing fans. He held up the cup noodles, noticed the Running Wild singer’s face on the box, and complimented his looks, saying he looked handsome.

Subsequently, the clip from Weverse live where j-hope gushed about Jin's visuals circulated on social media and went viral. An X user tweeted:

"The eclipse duo. Moon and Sun."

The internet users added that BTS' Kim Taehyung continued to slay and shine.

"HE LITERALLY HAS HIS NUMBER!!! HE CAN JUST CALL HIM TO TELL HIM HE'S HANDSOME AND HIS ALBUM IS GOOD!!! AND WISH HIM A GOOD NIGHT!!! (I'm hoping he did),"- a fan reacted.

"Hobi with Jin (ramen), the closest 2seok selca we’d get for now hakshdjdh"- a fan shared.

"not hobi saying his dinner is jin and then looking at him and saying hes so handsome oh my god get up IT'S A RAMEN CUP,"- a fan commented.

The internet users further talked about how that BTS' j-hope acted as the unofficial Jin Ramen ambassador for the brand.

"Jung Hoseok. Unofficial Jin Ramen ambassador,"- a user reacted.

"Hobi is eating a variety of ramen for dinner today. And he started with Jin ramen look at him show off his Jin hyung,"- a user shared.

"he's just one of us. and I don't blame him,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope talked about group members during an interview on iHeart Radio

On April 5, 2025, BTS' j-hope talked about group members during an interview on iHeart Radio. He stated that each member knew their role in the band with clarity. Hence, they would influence each other optimistically. He said, as translated by X user @_BTSMoments_:

"Each member knows their role in the team very well, so we influence each other in a positive way. I believe that's the driving force behind keeping the team together for 13 years. I wonder if I'd be fortunate enough to meet such amazing people again in another life."

He also delivered an electrifying performance at the charity event Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes in January 2025. It was hosted by Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, and held at the La Defense Arena in Paris. Subsequently, he embarked on a solo world tour titled 'Hope on the Stage' in February 2025 from Seoul, South Korea.

In recent news, the artist dropped two singles, including Sweet Dreams in collaboration with Miguel and Mona Lisa on 7 March and 21 March, 2025, respectively.

