 "It's going to be crazy"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope states his upcoming single is one of his favorite works so far

On April 30, 2025, BTS' j-hope shared on The Zane Lowe Show that his upcoming single is one of his favorite works so far, exciting fans. He talked about what inspired his third track, his music, future plans, and thanked the fandom. He also shared how excited he is to reunite with BTS after their military service ends.

The artist mentioned that he had some great songs that he wanted to release for the fans. He added that the last single was one of his favorites and added:

"I had some great songs, and I want to get them out to the fans who have been waiting for me as soon as possible. I want to show my best to those who have been waiting for me. That's why I decided to release three single projects. So these, single projects, overall, I feel there's a sequence, and I feel that each one conveys its own set of emotions. I'm in the process of sharing them bit by bit, and the last single is also one of my favorites. So, I hope that my fans will like it."

Subsequently, the clip where BTS' j-hope mentioned his last single circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"it’s going to be crazyyyyyy !!!!! SO EXCITED."

The fandom urged BTS' j-hope to release his third single as soon as possible.

"He need to hurry the hell up and release it,"- a fan reacted.

"So when are you going to release it???,"- a fan shared.

"Sweet dreams is magical, Mona Lisa is that girl so I cant wait to hear this masterpiece now,"- a fan commented.

The internet users guessed that the idol might be saving the track for encore shows.

"DROP IT RIGHT NOW,"- a user reacted.

"Yesss when we are getting hobiii??????? Waiting,"- a user shared.

"Could he perhaps be saving it for encore shows,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope talked about the group's reunion during the interview

During the conversation on The Zane Lowe Show, BTS' j-hope talked about the group's reunion. He mentioned that throughout time, they have refined their unique identities as they work on their solo projects. He added:

"I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us worked on our own music, come out with their solo projects, and do their own thing. The funny thing for me is When our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS. I'm curious to see what it'll look like."

BTS' j-hope further elaborated.

"So I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service. We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it's going to be a massive energy."

BTS member released the Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025.

