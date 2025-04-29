"My Roman Empire"— Fans react as BTS' j-hope engages with Cha Eun-woo's Instagram post featuring the rapper's song

On April 29, 2025, BTS' j-hope left an emoji comment on ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's Instagram post featuring the former's Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G), sending the fandom into a frenzy. On April 28, 2025, Eun-woo shared eight snippets showcasing the behind-the-scenes of some shoots related to Pizza/Chicken. He also revealed interacting with fans on stage and doing push-ups in the latest update.

For those unversed, Chicken Noodle Soup was a collaborative track featuring BTS' j-hope and the American singer Becky G. It was released on September 27, 2019, through BigHit Music. It was penned by screenwriters, including Jinbo, Supreme Boi, Adora, Pdogg, Jamal Reynolds, and more.

Subsequently, the BTS member's engagement with Cha Eun-woo's Instagram post circulated on social media and went viral among fans. One X user tweeted:

"BTS members interacting with Eunwoo is my roman empire, I love them all so much."

They stated they loved Cha Eun-woo's friendship and referred to him as a nice guy. Some joked that Bangtan members adopted him due to his close bond with them.

"Cha Eun-woo posted on his Instagram and used #jhope's “Chicken Noodle Soup” song Love their friendship," a fan reacted.

"It seems like he is friends with all of Bangtan...must be a nice guy," a fan shared.

"bangtan has fully adopted eunwoo i'm gonna cry," a fan commented.

Fans revealed that they were elated to see BTS' j-hope leaving a positive comment under Cha Eun-woo's Instagram post.

"OMG idk why but this is making me really happy haha," a user reacted.

"since bangtan only follow each other, meaning they have to stalk their friends," a user shared.

"OH MY GOD NEXT SINGLE EUNWOO X JHOPE CONFIRMED," a user mentioned.

Recent activities of BTS' j-hope

BTS' j-hope released the pop and R&B track Sweet Dreams in collaboration with American singer Miguel on March 7, 2025, through BigHit Music. The song was written by Jung Ho-seok (j-hope), Johnny Goldstein, Sean Douglas, Sam Martin, and Theron Thomas. It was produced by Goldstein.

Meanwhile, he dropped the second English digital single, Mona Lisa, on March 21, 2025, through BigHit Music. The track was produced by Cashmere Cat, Misogi, and Blake Slatkin. It was penned by Magnus August, Blake Slatkin, Zain Siddiqui, and more.

BTS' j-hope embarked on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, in February 2025. Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming drama The Wonder Fools.

