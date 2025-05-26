"I love Chapter 2! So much free stuff"- Fans ecstatic as BTS' Kim Namjoon shares a gym picture on Instagram

On May 25, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon shared a picture from the gym where he was seemingly running on a treadmill barefooted, leaving the fandom into a frenzy. He updated the latest story on Instagram. He has previously shared stories where he was counting the days before his military discharge.

Soon, RM's Instagram story circulated on the internet and went viral.

Needless to say, fans were overjoyed with the update about his latest activity. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"I love Chapter 2! So much free stuff! Free feet and toes. Free abs. Free arms and legs."

The fandom mentioned BTS' Kim Namjoon must be getting ready for discharge day while others felt that it was nice to see him updating Instagram often.

"Big boy getting ready for June 10th,"- a fan reacted.

"RM need to stop motivating me to work out by sending these signs, when I just found my new spirit animal..Capybara,"- a fan shared.

"he's posting so often now it feels like he's already out,"- a fan commented.

Internet users noticed that BTS' Kim Namjoon shared the story at 2:30 am in Seoul, South Korea.

They wondered why he was up till so late. Many also suggested that he should wear socks and shoes to the gym.

"Namjoon my love please wear SOCKS AND SHOES TO THE GYM. JESUS,"- a user reacted.

"Namjooni, next time, lift the camera a bit higher to get a better angle, my love. Ngl he is going to kill all of us with his body when he will show up NamNami, go to gym but please don't lose weight otherwise I'll cry an ocean,"- a user shared.

"Hope it's old pic. Cause it's 2: 30am in seoul,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Namjoon released Right Place, Wrong Person in May, 2024

On May 24, 2024, BTS' Kim Namjoon released the second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music.

The record featured many appearances, including Domi and JD Beck, Moses Sumney, and Little Simz. It featured 11 tracks, which have been listed below:

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts Out of Love Domodachi (featuring Little Simz) ? (Interlude) Groin Heaven Lost! Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney) Credit Roll Come Back to Me

BTS' RM is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

