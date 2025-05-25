"Timeless masterpiece"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Kim Namjoon's LOST! bags three accolades at D&AD awards

On May 24, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon's LOST! The music video bagged three accolades at the D&AD Awards, leaving the fandom proud. The MV was also shortlisted for Director. The three wins have been listed below:

Ad

Graphite Pencil for Music Videos Graphite Pencil for Production Design Wood Pencil for Cinematography

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the D&AD Awards website, it served the following purpose, which has been mentioned below:

"D&AD is an education charity that promotes and enables excellence in design and advertising. Each year, D&AD Awards gather the world's best creative work from across the commercial design, advertising, production, and craft disciplines to be judged by more than 300 global creative leaders, practitioners, and innovators."

Ad

Subsequently, BTS' Kim Namjoon's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the rapper, and an X user tweeted:

"Namjoon's LOST! is indeed a timeless masterpiece, it keeps winning awards."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom mentioned that they had lost count of the times BTS' Kim Namjoon's LOST! won an award.

"HE AND HIS TEAM WON D&AD?!!Man, I'm working on creative field, and I tell you this is a prestigious award in advertising industry. Not every work can win this award, not even the one we think is popular. It should be well crafted af,"- a fan reacted.

Ad

"I’m in Brand management and this is so big and cool! RM and his big brain are masterpieces and we should appreciate him more . Wish this appreciation came from ARMY before coming from outside. Hoping we too give him his due flowers,"- a fan shared.

"Lost count on how many times Lost won omgg so proud of Joon and team RM,"- a fan commented.

Ad

The internet users shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate the male artist' latest milestone.

"He's getting awards here and there....ohhh namjoon you deserve it Congratulations,"- a user reacted.

"Proud of Namjoon for making a track like lost! We can't wait to see another creative side of him once he discharges from military,"- a user shared.

Ad

"congratulations RM , the song and the whole album are masterpieces that deserves even more awards than that,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Kim Namjoon's Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 24, 2024, BTS' Kim Namjoon dropped his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, through BigHit Music. The record featured many talented musicians and artists, including Domi and JD Beck, Moses Sumney, Little Simz, and others. It featured eleven tracks:

Ad

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts Out of Love Domodachi (featuring Little Simz) ? (Interlude with Domi and JD Beck) Groin Heaven Lost! Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney) Credit Roll Come Back to Me

BTS' RM is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More