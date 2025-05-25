"Timeless masterpiece"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Kim Namjoon's LOST! bags three accolades at D&AD awards

On May 24, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon's LOST! The music video bagged three accolades at the D&AD Awards, leaving the fandom proud. The MV was also shortlisted for Director. The three wins have been listed below:
- Graphite Pencil for Music Videos
- Graphite Pencil for Production Design
- Wood Pencil for Cinematography
According to the D&AD Awards website, it served the following purpose, which has been mentioned below:
"D&AD is an education charity that promotes and enables excellence in design and advertising. Each year, D&AD Awards gather the world's best creative work from across the commercial design, advertising, production, and craft disciplines to be judged by more than 300 global creative leaders, practitioners, and innovators."
Subsequently, BTS' Kim Namjoon's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the rapper, and an X user tweeted:
"Namjoon's LOST! is indeed a timeless masterpiece, it keeps winning awards."
The fandom mentioned that they had lost count of the times BTS' Kim Namjoon's LOST! won an award.
"HE AND HIS TEAM WON D&AD?!!Man, I'm working on creative field, and I tell you this is a prestigious award in advertising industry. Not every work can win this award, not even the one we think is popular. It should be well crafted af,"- a fan reacted.
"I’m in Brand management and this is so big and cool! RM and his big brain are masterpieces and we should appreciate him more . Wish this appreciation came from ARMY before coming from outside. Hoping we too give him his due flowers,"- a fan shared.
"Lost count on how many times Lost won omgg so proud of Joon and team RM,"- a fan commented.
The internet users shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate the male artist' latest milestone.
"He's getting awards here and there....ohhh namjoon you deserve it Congratulations,"- a user reacted.
"Proud of Namjoon for making a track like lost! We can't wait to see another creative side of him once he discharges from military,"- a user shared.
"congratulations RM , the song and the whole album are masterpieces that deserves even more awards than that,"- a user mentioned.
More about BTS' Kim Namjoon's Right Place, Wrong Person
On May 24, 2024, BTS' Kim Namjoon dropped his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, through BigHit Music. The record featured many talented musicians and artists, including Domi and JD Beck, Moses Sumney, Little Simz, and others. It featured eleven tracks:
- Right People, Wrong Place
- Nuts
- Out of Love
- Domodachi (featuring Little Simz)
- ? (Interlude with Domi and JD Beck)
- Groin
- Heaven
- Lost!
- Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney)
- Credit Roll
- Come Back to Me
BTS' RM is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.