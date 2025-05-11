"Your brain is so beautiful" — Fans react as BTS' Kim Namjoon shares a handwritten draft of Heaven's lyrics on Instagram

On May 11, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon shared a handwritten draft of Heaven's lyrics through Instagram Stories, leaving the fandom in awe. He updated the two stories where the rough representation of the production process of the mentioned lyrics was provided.

For those unversed, Heaven served as the seventh track of the male artist's second solo studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It was released through BigHit Music on May 24, 2024.

Subsequently, the latest Instagram story of the male K-pop idol circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They were emotional and praised his ideation and conceptualization related to the track. An X user tweeted:

"Namjoon your brain is so beautiful."

The fandom mentioned it was fascinating and mesmerizing to see the process of how he created the lyrics of Heaven. They were glad to see the selection and exclusion of words. They also stated that they had immense respect for Kim Namjoon as a songwriter, his drafts, and his act of creation.

"It's so mesmerising to see the little bits of the process he put to make these lyrics...like...even the words that were not chosen and how he wrote it...it's so fascinating to see," a fan reacted.

"i will always have immense respect for joon as a songwriter, for sharing his drafts, showing this mind mapping of words & feelings, so much to say & he tries to make it all cohesive, this is the essence of a true artist," a fan shared.

"I am always so riveted by Joon’s music drafts. Love it when he offers us this unadorned glimpse into his process of creating art. It’s messy and the words are struck through and it’s all the more beautiful because of this," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BTS' Kim Namjoon was an artist who believed in making art. They stated that watching a track's progression was fascinating to them.

"he’s an ARTIST he makes ART (shoutout to one of my favourite songs off rpwp)," a user reacted.

"seeing a song’s progression is always so fascinating to me," a user shared.

"I just love seeing his thought process. Beautiful song," a user commented.

Recent activities of BTS' Kim Namjoon

BTS' Kim Namjoon shared another military countdown Instagram story on May 11, 2025. The update disclosed that he had only thirty days till his discharge from the mandatory military service. He was enlisted for his duty on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Taehyung.

Moreover, Epik High's Tablo dropped a collaborative track Stop The Rain with RM on May 2, 2025, through OURS Co. and RYCE Music Group. The male artist released his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured eleven tracks.

In recent news, BTS' Kim Namjoon is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

