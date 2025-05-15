"Legendary singer"- Fans proud as BTS' Jimin surpasses 14 billion on-demand audio streams worldwide  

On May 14, 2025, BTS' Jimin surpassed 14 billion on-demand audio streams worldwide across all audio-listening and streaming platforms, leaving the fandom proud. He emerged as the second-most streamed K-Pop and Korean soloist of all time to achieve the milestone.

Ad

For those unversed, on-demand audio streams refer to the audio content available on the internet. The listeners could access and listen to the tracks anywhere from the world without the need to download it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's latest achievement of dominating all the available audio listening platforms circulated on social media. The fandom shared multiple snippets celebrating his feat, as an X user tweeted:

"Legendary singer Jimin he would create more such records in the future."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated they were proud of him and praised his global influence. Many also flaunted that it was because of his two solo albums Face and Muse, which contributed to the latest milestone.

"CONGRATULATIONS #JIMIN #지민 #ParkJimin for Exceeding 14 BILLION Global On-Demand Audio Streams Across ALL Platforms Solidifying his Position as the 2nd MOST Streamed Korean Soloist Across ALL Major Audio Platforms STREAM," a fan reacted.

Ad

"Congratulations Jimin, with your albums face and muse it's understandable that you will achieve this milestone.... Can't wait for your third album," a fan shared.

"History Maker Jimin solidifies his position as one of the loved and famous singers in K-pop, we can't be more proud...more successful to you," a fan mentioned.

The internet users shared multiple congratulatory snippets referring to BTS' Jimin as a soloist.

Ad

"So proud of you," a user reacted.

"Carried by 90% solo songs," a user shared.

"CONGRATULATIONS KING PARK JIMIN SOLOIST," a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jimin's discography

Ad

Through BigHit Music, BTS' Jimin released his solo debut mini album Face on March 24, 2023. It featured Like Crazy as the main track. The record consisted of seven tracks, including Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy (English ver.), and Letter.

Meanwhile, he dropped the second debut mini album Muse on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured Who as the main track. The album consists of seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Ad

Rebirth (Intro) - 2:24 Interlude: Showtime - 1:18 Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) - 3:02 Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson) - 3:08 Be Mine - 3:27 Who - 2:50 Closer Than This - 3:43

BTS' Jimin enlisted for mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside his fellow bandmates. Following five weeks of basic military training, he was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division. The male artist is expected to be discharged from duty in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More