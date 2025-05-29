"V's music is a timeless classics"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung surpasses 10 billion audio-on-demand streams across all digital platforms 

On May 28, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung reached over 10 billion audio streams worldwide, making fans proud. The Love Me Again singer became the third most-streamed Korean soloist of all time.

Subsequently, the artist's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate his achievement. Excitedly, an X user tweeted that the feat showcased that V's music is a timeless classic.

"V's music is a timeless classic."

The fandom mentioned they were proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung and everything he has achieved so far. They commented that he deserved the success.

"CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG!!!! SO PROUD OF HIM FOR EVERYTHING,"- a fan reacted.

"This incredible man and his art! 10 BILLION! Like?!? This is f*cking INSANE & absolutely deserved too,"- a fan shared.

"Amazing as Solos. Imagine when they come back together again. Congratulations V,"- a fan commented.

Netizens added that it was because of his meaningful music and organic success that he reached the mentioned milestone.

"So Amazing CONGRATULATIONS V CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG 10 BILLION AUDIO DSPs FOR V,"- a user reacted.

"So proud of my Taebear,"- a user shared.

"Proud of Taehyung, it's because of his meaningful music and organic success that he reached this milestone,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisted as an active duty soldier in December 2023

On December 11, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisted as an active-duty soldier alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. He underwent five weeks of basic military training. Later, he was admitted to the Army General Administration School, where he received an additional three weeks of training.

Subsequently, he was deployed to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024. He started serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. He would be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

Before enlistment, he released his solo debut album, Layover, on September 8, 2023, through BigHit Music. It featured Slow Dancing as the title track.

In recent news, he dropped the jazz track Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. The song was accompanied by two music videos released on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel. Meanwhile, he covered a rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas, which was unveiled on December 6, 2024, through BigHit Music.

