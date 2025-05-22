"A true masterpiece" - Fans react as BTS' V's Layover emerges as the first album by a K-pop soloist to have multiple songs surpass 500 million streams

On May 22, 2025, BTS' V's solo debut Layover emerged as the first and only album by a Korean soloist to have multiple songs surpass 500 million streams on the audio listening platform Spotify, leaving the fandom into a frenzy. The artist achieved the latest milestone after the title track Slow Dancing surpassed five hundred million streams on the same platform.

Kim Taehyung released Layover on September 8, 2023, through BigHit Music. It featured six tracks, including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing piano version. Subsequently, the K-pop idol's milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple congratulatory posts to celebrate his achievement. Expressing excitement, an X user tweeted:

"When someone puts his heart and soul on his job, this is what happens. Layover is a true masterpiece. I hope we get to see all of its songs reach one Billion streams, soon."

The fandom praised BTS' V for hitting milestones organically. They mentioned that he preferred to speak through his music, which was all about pure vocals, artistry, and impact.

"The best, actually the first and only korean album by any act to have solo songs crossing 500M! Layover is the best album ever let's aim for more," a fan reacted.

"Yay! Let's continue streaming whilst we look at X! Come on all! If you don't have time. You can get on Stationhead and enjoy Taehyung's music all the time," a fan shared.

"While the industry plays the numbers game, Taehyung hits milestones the organic way. His Spotify trinity: 500M+ streams each with no remixes, no ads, minimal playlisting. Just pure vocals, artistry, and organic impact. A king who lets the music speak," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BTS' V was the most successful and organic soloist.

"His artistry is truly loved among his fans and it shows. And that's what we call organic success," a user reacted.

"Oh organichyung, kinghyng, the most successful and organic soloist!!!! I am so proud of him!! This is when you make ethereal and wonderful music!! Your success is as you wanted, steady and lasting!! I am so proud king," a user mentioned.

"Amazing feat with no alternate covers. The only Kpop idol in the industry able to achieve this consistently," a user shared.

BTS' V donated over $174,832 million to aid the recovery efforts from wildfire

In March 2025, BTS' V donated 200 million KRW (US$174,832.82) to help in the recovery efforts from wildfires that occurred in the Ulsan, Gyeongnam, and Gyeongbuk, regions. During the charity, he said the kind words to the media outlet Newsis and added:

"I would like to express my deepest respect to those who have been affected by this sudden disaster, as well as the firefighters, firefighters, and volunteers who are risking their lives and working hard on the front lines every day."

BTS' V further said:

"While doing dinner roll call while serving in the military, I felt so bad watching the news, and I felt even worse thinking that some of my comrades' families may have suffered damage. Fortunately, the forest fire has been mostly put out, but I hope that there will be no further casualties, and I hope that my donation will be of some small help."

BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

