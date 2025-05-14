"SO PROUD" - Fans celebrate as BTS Taehyung becomes a 'cultural phenomenon' in Japan, topping popularity rankings with 215 consecutive wins

South Korean boyband, BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, continues to demonstrate his strong presence in Japan, securing top spots across various popularity charts. A report released by Sports Donga on May 14, the singer-actor continued a streak of incredible performances in several fields, cementing his status as a cultural icon.

Ad

As per the outlet, from May 5 to 11, V remained number 1 in the male idol category on Japan's idol ranking site 'NEHAN' for a record-breaking 215 consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, he maintained his top position for 211 consecutive weeks in the 'Korean Actors in Their 20s' category on 'BIHAN'. It is a site specializing in Korean actor rankings.

Sports Donga wrote that Japanese media recognized V's popularity outside of fan communities, too. Mainstream media and terrestrial broadcasters, such as NHK, continuously reported his activities and even gave him special recognition on his birthday. V was also the lone Korean solo singer who reached the number one spot on X (formerly Twitter)'s 'Celebrity Ranking' in Japan, ahead of local celebrities.

Ad

Trending

Google Trends Japan data proved his long-time popularity, with V standing as the most-popularly searched K-pop star in Japan since the debut of BTS in 2013. His impact was highlighted again by Line News, the biggest mobile news network in Japan with 77 million monthly users. The outlet recently published a post describing him as "the most influential influencer in the world."

Following the news, fans took to social media platforms like X and Instagram to celebrate V’s ongoing success. Many expressed pride in seeing him recognized. Fans praised his ability to dominate charts even while fulfilling his military duties. One fan wrote,

Ad

"SO PROUD"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"During the military service period, he was the only one who gave bait and raised his profile, so it became a viral phenomenon, so he was the only one who felt the need to steer the topic" said one netizen.

"Taehyung is not just popular, he's a cultural phenomenon. So proud of him!Even in military service, he's still breaking records. That's the power of him. No one does it like Taehyung. This is beyond fan support, this is cultural recognition!" mentioned an X user.

Ad

Many highlighted the significance of Taehyung's achievements, pointing out the record-breaking streaks and the impressive vote counts behind them. Fans also praised his continued dominance despite his current military service, calling it a testament to his global influence.

"Global Icon & most popular K-pop star Kim Taehyung #V ranked #1 in Japan for "Most Popular Kpop Male Idol" for 215 consecutive weeks with 18,083 votes on Nehan and "Most Popular Korean Male Actor" in "his 20s" for 211 with 9,750 votes in Bigan CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG" mentioned one fan.

Ad

"He keeps setting new records while serving in the military. King behavior only. His charm is universal. Every time I think he can’t top himself, he proves me wrong. So proud. Not just an idol, he’s a cultural icon now. This is what global power looks like" added this fan.

BTS' Taehyung becomes a cultural icon in Japan, dominating music, fashion, and popularity charts

Ad

According to a May 14 report by Sports Seoul, BTS' V's popularity in Japan goes far beyond his music life. His appeal is attributed to a combination of factors, such as the quality of his voice, his stage presence, and his 'warmness' in interviews. His attempts to communicate with fans in Japanese, in addition to his conscientious eye contact during activities, have also won over local fans.

As per the outlet, V's solo album Layover also contributed significantly to cementing his relationship with Japanese fans. The album was particularly successful, going to number one on Japan's Oricon chart and remaining strong over the years. The album's calming melodies and poignant performances made it earn the title "healing album" from fans in Japan.

Ad

Apart from music, V's style has also left a strong cultural influence, Sports Seoul writes. From his airport sightings to his stage wear, his fashion picks are heavily featured by Japanese fashion media, with much of his fan base adopting his styles as trendsetters.

His influence is so strong that unique fan-organized activities like billboard billboards in Shibuya, special cafes, exhibitions, and citywide campaigns frequently overlap with his birthday or comeback seasons. As per Sports Seoul, these turn public areas into sites of celebration of his work.

Ad

Ad

Considering Japan's inclination towards long-term fan devotion, as per the report, industry insiders predict V's popularity will continue to be stable soon. His position in Japan has shifted from K-pop singer to cultural icon, symbolizing a wider and more enduring relationship with the Japanese public.

However, as per Sports Donga, his influence extends to other platforms. On K-board, a K-culture-focused site in Japan, V remained first on the K-pop idol popularity chart for 171 straight weeks. He has also consistently topped the 'Korean Drama Male Actor General Election', the 'Flower Boy Election', and KPOP JUICE, a platform widely followed by K-pop enthusiasts.

Ad

Kim Taehyung is set to complete his duties on June 10, 2025, along with fellow BTS member RM. Following them, Jungkook and Jimin are expected to be discharged on June 11. Meanwhile, SUGA, serving as a social service agent, will wrap up his service later in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More