"But I love that handsome cute round little face" - Fans divided as BTS' V continues weight loss transformation ahead of military discharge

BTS' V has once again sparked discussion among fans, this time due to his ongoing physical changes as his military discharge nears. A new viral thread juxtaposing his older military pictures against his recent appearance has highlighted the apparent changes in the facial structure, indicating significant weight loss.

The pictures reappeared a few weeks after BTS' V announced in March 2025 that he lost 10 kilograms. He updated his fans on his progress and told them how determined he was to stay active and uphold his fitness goals. The idol took to Weverse on March 23, 2025, to share with fans:

"But recently...! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10kg.. Hahahaha I'll try harder."

While BTS' V's update was met with widespread praise for his discipline and dedication, some fans were having different opinions. Though many are still in awe of his willpower, some are feeling nostalgia over his more plump, chubby look when he gained some weight amidst his military service. One fan of BTS' V wrote on X,

"I love him in all his forms but I love that handsome cute round little face."

"Boy, no no, we didn't agree on this. No, please, what's with 10 kilos? You're so strong. Your muscles will disappear quickly Oh, please, I like Taehyung the muscle," mentioned one netizen.

"I knew this day was coming when I saw Jin losing the weight he put on. We lost Taehyung's thic era to Kpop standard once again. I am going to miss his round boba face," wrote an X user.

"I hope he actually doesn't loose the weight, he looks good and healthy. One thing (IMO) I think was good about their service is they gained weight and looked healthier," said another fan.

"Please let me see him perform smth while he looks like this im sorry i wasnt in the fandom earlier i regret it please," read a comment from a fan.

While some fans expressed concern, other fans took to social media to display a range of emotions. Many praised BTS' V's determination, while others reflected on their personal admiration for his discipline and evolving visuals.

"We know he's slimming down again but wow he really reached his personal goals - I am amazed at how diligently he worked for it, once he sets his mind on something he always goes for it 1000%, it's really admirable," posted a fan.

"I can't even lose a single kg even after fasting. & He is gaining and losing weight like it's changing clothes," said this netizen.

"10kg is no joke. Proud of him for prioritizing his health and still smiling through it," shared an X id.

"He always looks good whether slim or buff.. no complain at all.. just ashame on ourself that we can't look that good or even half of his good looking lol and about they worry with bigger body he can't endure hard dancing.. Iol.. let them be. V is V.. not anybody else," added an individual on X.

BTS' V's military service: From elite trainee to special warrior and SDT honors

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. After completing his basic training, he was formally posted to the Military Police Corps of the Republic of Korea Army within the 2nd Corps' Ssangyong Unit on February 8, 2024.

He was also posted to the Special Duty Team (SDT), a highly competitive tactical unit with expertise in counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, and hostage rescue. His speedy advancement was heralded early during his training.

In only 18 days since enlistment, he was appointed Platoon Leader (Trainee), a rare designation that acknowledged his excellent leadership potential and sound discipline. He also graduated as an Elite Trainee in January 2024, solidifying his performance-based career path in the armed forces.

BTS' V's service was also marked by his physical and combat accomplishments. Even after he was injured with a cracked rib during training, he was awarded the elite Special Warrior status on March 3, 2025. He also achieved the highest marks in marksmanship and winter urban warfare training. He was promoted to Sergeant First Class on March 13, 2025.

Taehyung was awarded the Military Police Excellence Award on April 19, 2025. He topped shooting and combat training, and he met and exceeded the Special Class level in running. His bravery was also rewarded with the SDT Exemplary Award for his action in dealing with a live stabbing case, which earned him the title of Full-Arm Marksman Special Shooter.

In addition to his tactical and leadership abilities, BTS' V also gave back to the community. Reports have confirmed that he donated fitness equipment to his unit and frequently gave meals, gaining him the respect of both his fans, comrades and military leaders.

Kim Taehyung and fellow BTS member RM will be finishing their military service on June 10, 2025. Jungkook and Jimin will be discharged the next day, while SUGA will be finishing his service later in the month.

