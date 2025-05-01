“Taehyung's influence and impact is insane”- Fans react as Gustaf sees a surge of interest in band’s music following BTS’ V’s Instagram feature

On April 30, 2025, BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, posted an Instagram Story with a song named Design from the American art punk band Gustaf's. The post, which included a gym selfie of the idol, soon caught fans' attention worldwide.

After the feature, Gustaf took to their social media to appreciate the increased interest. The band reposted Taehyung's post, thanked him for the support, and posted YouTube comments from new listeners who found their music thanks to his post.

The interaction highlights Taehyung’s continued cultural influence even during his military service break to his fans. They reacted to the moment across platforms, with many noting how his casual music shares often introduce global audiences to lesser-known or indie artists. One fan commented,

"Taehyung's influence and impact is insane, whether it's clothing, jewelry, restaurants, dance challenges, and songs..He will always be #1"

"I’m one of those..The first thing I do check his song choice and the lyrics cuz my man always gotta message in there with beautiful music love him sm" posted one netizen.

"The impact, the aura, the craze - Kim Tarhyung has got it all!" said an X user.

"Whilst one fandom is fighting for best body our boy is showing us how large his music taste and influence is" commented another person on X.

"Taehyung used the song “Design” by the indie artist Gustaf in his story, then they reposted his story with an “omg.” I love how he always shows love to indie and small artists" shared another fan.

Many praised BTS’ V's music choice, while others appreciated the positive interaction between the artist and the band.

Comments across platforms reflected a mix of admiration for Taehyung’s influence to heartfelt appreciation for his ability to spotlight meaningful music.

"I lov tae's taste so much, the message of the song is also good" read a comment from a fan."

"His music taste is so good" posted an individual on X.

"Dead with the first comment and dying of cuteness for the gratitude" mentioned this netizen.

"Kim Taehyung making a difference" added one more fan.

Gustaf gains global spotlight after BTS’ V features Design on Instagram, and Taehyung nears military discharge with honours

Gustaf, an American art punk group founded in Brooklyn, New York, in 2018, has been making waves after BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) included their song Design in an Instagram story on April 30, 2025. Reputed for their high-energy live shows, Gustaf developed an early fan base by word-of-mouth and significant backing from artists like Beck and James Chance.

Design, one of the band's early singles from 2020, touches on themes of social dynamics and systemic structures. In an interview with media outlet DIY, Vocalist Lydia Gammill explains that the song reflects how individuals interact within imperfect systems, referencing how criticism, hierarchy, and passive complicity tend to happen within common struggles.

The lyrics reflect how ambition and desire can unconsciously lead to harmful behaviour, often at the cost of others. It deals with issues of structural oppression, internalised roles, and the false belief that one is apart from destructive societal processes. Design calls upon listeners to consider their role in these dynamics through incisive imagery and a tight sound architecture.

The band released its first album, Audio Drag for Ego Slobs, in 2021 through Royal Mountain Records. Their second album, Package Pt. 2, was out on April 5, 2024. All their music is present on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

At the same time, BTS’ V registered for military conscription on December 11, 2023, and he was soon deployed to the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps after basic training. On February 8, 2024, he was added to the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the 2nd Corps, a special operations unit tasked with carrying out risk-intensive missions like counter-terrorism and hostage recovery.

Early in his service, BTS’ V was promoted to Platoon Leader (Trainee) only 18 days after enlistment and graduated as an Elite Trainee in January 2024. His work continued to impress while in the unit. On March 3, 2025, he was promoted to Special Warrior, an accomplishment achieved while training while suffering from a cracked rib. He was promoted to Sergeant First Class on March 13, only ten days afterwards.

BTS’ V was consistently placed first among his unit throughout his military career for excellence in combat and shooting drills. He also excelled beyond the Special Class standards in various fields, such as running. On April 19, 2025, he was awarded the Military Police Excellence Award and the SDT Exemplary Award for his performance in a crucial situation where a stabbing occurred. He was also made a Full-Arm Marksman Special Shooter.

Aside from military activities, BTS’ V did not lose touch with fans. In February 2025, he posted an update by announcing his rank and the change of seasons from winter to spring. On April 27, he was spotted at a Seoul restaurant, where he greeted restaurant staff warmly. His service also involved acts of kindness. It was reported that he donated gym gear to his unit and gave meals to his fellow soldiers, drawing praise from his peers and the public.

BTS’ V will finish his military service on June 10, 2025. Along with fellow member RM, he is to be discharged. The following day, Jimin and Jungkook are also set to return from their service. SUGA, serving as a social service worker, is set to end his term around late June.

