"ACTOR KIM TAEHYUNG COMEBACK"- Fans thrilled as BTS’ V tops 'K-pop idol waiting to appear in a drama' poll

Kim Taehyung, also known as BTS’ V, has sparked excitement among fans after being named the most anticipated K-pop idol for a drama comeback. As per the South Korean publication Star News on April 25, Japanese Hallyu media outlet Danmee recently held a poll asking fans which K-pop idol they’d most like to see return to the small screen.
The pole featured 21 K-pop idols who haven’t taken on a drama role in over a year. BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, secured the top spot on the poll, highlighting the strong public demand for his return to acting.
As per Star News, the results reflected fans’ continued interest in the BTS member's acting journey following his performance in the 2016 historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. With this recent surge in anticipation, many were hopeful that an acting project would soon be on the horizon for the BTS member, currently serving in the military.
Following this news, fans took over social media to express their eager anticipation of Kim Taehyung's return to the entertainment scene. Many expressed their deep admiration and excitement for what the idol will offer next. Speculating on the genre he could pick, one fan on X wrote,
"ACTOR KIM TAEHYUNG COMEBACK. Can’t wait to see what role he takes on first… he wants thriller, I’d love action (to show off his SDT muscles) so perhaps an action thriller movie?"
Many similar reactions poured in, as fans noted that several production companies are waiting to work with BTS' V.
"Many fans and production companies are eagerly awaiting the era of actor 'Kim Tae-hyung,'" posted one fan.
"I'm waiting for everything he wants to give us... even a 5-second live. No problem. I want everything he wants to give," said one netizen.
"WE ARE PROUD OF YOU KIM TAEHYUNG. BORAHAE TAEHYUNG. WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG," read a reply on X.
"Fans and producers are watching, ready to welcome him back to the screens. And let's be honest: Korean drama is going to reach a whole new level when he decides to return," wrote another netizen.
Fans took to social media to express their overwhelming excitement at the possibility of BTS’ V’s return to acting.
"The time is coming bestie after his discharge along with musician Tae we'll get actor Tae too," posted an individual on X.
"Words cannot describe how I'll feel the day we get actor Kim Taehyung," commented a netizen.
"I'll be in the front row when it happend," mentioned one user.
"No one's more excited than me! I literally pray everyday," added a fan.
BTS’ V's acting journey: Industry and fans eagerly await his return
Kim Taehyung, also known as BTS’ V, made his acting debut with the 2016 historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. In the drama, he portrayed the character of Hanseong, the youngest member of the Hwarang group.
Despite having no formal acting training, V quickly captured the hearts of fans and industry professionals alike, owing to his natural talent and unique charisma. As per Star News, his performance, while brief, was enough to leave a lasting impression on viewers and helped set the stage for his future potential as an actor.
According to the report, V was balancing a tight schedule during the drama’s filming. He was part of BTS’s 2016 The Most Beautiful Moment in Life on Stage Tour: Epilogue, which required him to leave the drama midway. Still, he managed to showcase his acting ability, earning praise from Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth's director and production team for his deep sensitivity and infectious energy.
Though BTS’ V has since focused only on his music career, fans have eagerly awaited his return to acting. Despite reportedly receiving several offers over the years, V has always prioritised BTS’s activities. However, the vocalist has expressed a desire to act again someday, particularly after reaching the age of 30, as per Star News.
V’s acting journey also caught the attention of international directors, as reported by Star News. Meanwhile, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth's director, Yoon Sung-sik, praised V's authenticity, and many acclaimed directors expressed interest in collaborating with him.
Cannes-winning director Xavier Dolan also named V as the Korean artist he would like to work with. Furthermore, Baek Jong-yeol, director of The Beauty Inside, has similarly noted his admiration for V after watching his work on the variety show Wind.
As BTS’ V turns 30 on December 30, 2025, the anticipation surrounding his acting career is reaching a peak. Fans are hopeful, and production companies are keen to welcome him back to the screen.
Meanwhile, interested viewers can stream Hwarang on Netflix.
BTS’ V is expected to finish his military service on June 10, 2025, joining RM for the discharge. The following day, Jungkook and Jimin are also set to return. Meanwhile, SUGA, currently serving as a public service worker, is expected to complete his service later in the month.