“Down to earth”- Fans praise BTS' Taehyung for his humble attitude after dining outside at restaurant near military base despite fame

BTS V has been making his presence felt across social media despite his absence from civilian life. From his awards and promotions to occasional appearances in public, the Love Me Again singer's progress is well noted by the fans.

On April 20, an X user posted a photo of BTS' V (Kim Tae-hyung) at a restaurant in Gangwon-do in South Korea. The user mentioned that a Japanese acquaintance found the place that Tae-hyung frequented. Sharing an anecdote, the user wrote,

"Tae-hyung visited about five times and said he likes Jjajangmyeon, Tang-suk, and Creamy Shrimp, but he never goes into the room because of his military boots" (Translation sourced from Google Translate)

After seeing this post, fans were touched by Tae-hyung's humble gesture and found it somewhat funny that the member had to struggle because of his military attire. Here's what one X user wrote:

"Always humble and pleasant to be around. No wonder even his co workers agree he's the most human and down to earth"

"Can he stop being so cute, i have weak heart" a fan wrote

"I ain't ever gonna stop loving this man" another fan replied

"He keeps on amazing us with his precious attitude" a user commented

BTS V was recently promoted to Sergeant rank 1, a high-level status that would allow him to command the space he is in. Despite his high-level status, he chose to be accommodating to others, and that is what made the fans emotional. Here's how they reacted:

"The ever considerate, kind, and caring KIM TAEHYUNG" a user wrote

"Kmedia missing him so much they reporting on what he eats and his combat boots" a fan wrote

Further to the caption, the user mentioned that BTS V visited the Chinese restaurant five times. The dishes he liked at the restaurant were jajangmyeon, tangsuyuk, and cream shrimp. The user also posted a photo of the restaurant and a photo of BTS V to provide a visual aid for the post.

Activities of BTS V since military enlistment

BTS member V has been inactive since he enlisted in the military. He enlisted in December 2023. However, he has graced the fans with singles like Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin), and White Christmas (with Bing Crosby).

He was recently awarded the Military Police Excellence Award despite sustaining injuries. BTS V will reportedly be discharged from the military on 10 June 2025. Other BTS members like RM, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook are also reported to be discharged in the same month.

