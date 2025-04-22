"He deserves so much better"— Fans express frustration over BigHit's alleged silence on BTS' Taehyung's USEN nomination

Fans of BTS' Taehyung, aka V, are expressing disappointment over BigHit Music’s silence regarding his recent nomination at the 2025 USEN Awards in Japan. On April 22, BTS' Taehyung was listed among the nominees for the Special Award: Oshi-Katsu Request Artist of the Year at the Music Awards Japan 2024, organized by USEN.

The recognition, based on fan votes and song requests, sparked excitement among fans. However, a wave of confusion followed. Despite the nomination being publicly visible, BigHit Music, the agency managing V, remained silent. No official statements or posts were shared across their platforms, leading to widespread speculation.

The official account of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) acknowledged their nomination. However, fans noticed the absence of any recognition or congratulatory post from BigHit for Taehyung’s achievement.

Frustrated by the lack of acknowledgment, fans took to social media to question the agency’s intentions. Some accused BigHit of neglecting the singer’s solo achievements, while others urged them to provide consistent support during his military enlistment.

Many expressed their disappointment over the absence of promotional efforts or celebratory messages for the nomination. One fan of BTS' Taehyung commented,

"He deserves so much better. They don’t appreciate him the way he deserves, and it’s clear as day."

"We have seen this recurring pattern of neglect for too long! A USEN nomination is a huge achievement, and Taehyung deserves to be celebrated. Why the silence, BigHit? Remember Winter Ahead by V? While AWARD NOMINATIONS ACKNOWLEDGE the work, so should his label, especially their social media accounts! The song and MV deserves promotion and so does Taehyung!," said this netizen.

"Bts bighit @BIGHIT MUSIC what are your responsibilities as Taehyung's label if y'all cant even do the bare minimum like acknowledging his success & accomplishments?? A USEN nomination is a huge achievement, and he deserves to be celebrated!" wrote an X user.

"Music Awards Japan is one of the biggest & most prominent awards in Japan. It's absurd for bighit to ignore V's nomination. What's their excuse? If he's no longer their artist they need to release a statement to his fans!" read a comment on X.

Although the nomination is a significant recognition, especially from Japan’s largest commercial music broadcaster, neither the agency nor the official BTS channels have acknowledged this achievement. This lack of response has sparked widespread disappointment among fans, who feel that Taehyung's solo accomplishments deserve equal celebration.

"@BIGHIT MUSIC BTS V's been nominated for a USEN award, a prestigious merit of his impact. Why is there no acknowledgment from you? His artistry & hard work deserve to be celebrated, not ignored. This silence is deeply disappointing" mentioned an individual on X.

"This is just unacceptable. The company needs to acknowledge Kim Taehyung's USEN nomination as the artist #V. He is the only solo nominated so the ARMY fandom (include all 7 mantra) should have no issues voting for him - right???" posted this X user.

"Isn't it lovely how they ignore his accomplishments while happily 'borrowing' his art and ideas for others? Talk about a masterclass in shamelessness -never thought I'd witness such bold plagiarism in broad daylight!" wrote this BTS' Taehyung fan.

"Taehyung received an USEN nomination which is a big achievement, being USEN Japan's largest commercial music broadcaster, and be nominated reflects wide public play and popularity. @BTS_jp_official why are u silent about a major nomination" added one netizen.

BTS' Taehyung continues to shine musically while serving in the military

BTS' Taehyung is steadily progressing through his military service, which began on December 11, 2023. He enlisted alongside RM, and both artists are currently serving as active-duty soldiers in the South Korean Army. Following basic training, V successfully qualified for the Special Duty Team (SDT) under the 2nd Military Police Corps. The SDT is a prestigious unit known for its elite standards.

BTS’ V’s performance earned him top honors and a recent promotion to sergeant. He shared this milestone with fans through heartfelt letters on Weverse, keeping them updated despite his limited public activity.

Even during enlistment, BTS' Taehyung maintained a strong presence in the music world. In 2024, he released three tracks—Fri(end)s, a duet called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and a remix of White Christmas featuring Bing Crosby’s vocals.

Expand Tweet

Fri(end)s has made a significant impact on global charts, securing the No. 65 position on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbing to No. 5 on the Billboard Global 200. Winter Ahead broke new ground as the first K-pop jazz song to chart on the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, the festive remix of White Christmas, released on December 7, 2024, marked the 81st anniversary of the original. It soared to No. 1 on both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts, demonstrating BTS' Taehyung’s enduring global appeal.

BTS' Taehyung is set to complete his military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow member RM. The next day, Jungkook and Jimin are also expected to be discharged. SUGA, who is serving as a public service worker, is scheduled to finish his service later in June.

With his discharge anticipated in 2025, fans are already eager to see what the multifaceted artist will do next.

