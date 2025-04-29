BTS V's gourmet food trail: Explore Kim Taehyung's favorite restaurants across South Korea

Known for his refined taste and deep love for food, BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has left a lasting impression not just in music but also in the culinary world. His visits to various restaurants across South Korea have turned them into fan-favorite destinations, with many ARMYs retracing his steps to experience the flavors he enjoyed.

This guide focuses on the South Korean restaurants that BTS V has personally gone to and enjoyed. They are Yurinekkomakjeongsik in Yangpyeong, Geumgangsan Crab Restaurant in Yangyang, Gana Hill in Daegu, SCOPA THE CHEF in Seoul, Squirrel Table in Jeju, a favorite Chinese restaurant in Chuncheon, and Hwayeonsanjang in Apgujeong. Ranging from comforting local dishes to premium dining experiences, each location reflects Taehyung's diverse and thoughtful food choices.

A travel guide to BTS V’s favourite restaurants across South Korea

Tracing BTS V's food route provides ARMYs with the opportunity to dine in a series of restaurants that have defined his food experience. From Yangpyeong's fiery bibimbap to the high-quality beef of Apgujeong, the restaurants serve fans a memorable experience more than a meal.

Every location is unique to BTS and Taehyung's taste preferences, rendering them fan-worthy places to be. Several restaurants, including Squirrel Table and Yurinekkomakjeongsik, also have BTS-related memorabilia, such as autographs and pictures.

Here is a travel guide to the restaurants that have become iconic to fans, where they can trace BTS V's dining trail.

1. Yangpyeong Munho-ri: Yurinekkomakjeongsik

BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Address: Munho-ri, Seojong-myeon, Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do

Mentioned by Taehyung: Taehyung was filmed having spicy mackerel bibimbap at this place in a 2023 vlog while driving by Yangpyeong. This restaurant near Munho-ri Ferry Terminal has become a site of pilgrimage among ARMYs.

Why It's Popular: The restaurant's fresh, dried pollack and the spicy-sweet flavor of the mackerel bibimbap make this a favorite among locals. The serene environment around the Bukhangang River offers a serene atmosphere, adding to the attraction.

2. Yangyang, Gangwon-do: Geumgangsan Crab Restaurant

BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Location: Near Naksan Beach, Yangyang-gun, Gangwon-do

Mentioned by Taehyung: BTS V recommended this restaurant on social media, where he posted comments such as, "I hope you come here and eat a lot." The restaurant now had a banner that said "ARMY~ It's here, it's here!" and also displayed BTS albums and memorabilia.

Why It's Popular: The new seafood and generous side dishes, coupled with an ocean view, make this restaurant a tempting option for tourists. Its ambiance makes it a bigger draw for travelers to Yangyang.

3. Daegu: Gana Hill Daegu Chilgok Branch

BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Location: Daegu Metropolitan City

Mentioned by Taehyung: Since Taehyung's visit, reportedly, this restaurant has been a favorite among ARMYs.

Why It's Loved: The restaurant is famous for its original Korean dishes offered in a casual setting, making it an excellent choice for those who wish to relive a bit of BTS's history while having a meal in Daegu. The restaurant has a garden, a foot volleyball court, and an outdoor dining area, making it an attractive spot for group outings.

4. Seoul Cheongdam-dong: SCOPA THE CHEF

BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Address: Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Mentioned by Taehyung: Taehyung's visit to this Italian restaurant reportedly made it even more popular, showing his discerning taste in cuisine.

Why It's Popular: SCOPA THE CHEF serves Italian food with a choice of wines, so it is an excellent spot for both day and night dining. The cozy sunlight and sophisticated atmosphere, combined with the outdoor seating on the terrace, make it a perfect spot for special occasions.

5. Jeju Hanlim: Squirrel Table

BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Location: Hallim, Jeju-do

Mentioned by Taehyung: Taehyung came to this restaurant with Park Bo-gum and left autographs that are still drawing in fans.

Why It's Loved: In a peaceful residential district of Jeju, Squirrel Table serves traditional Jeju cuisine in a comfortable and homey setting. It has become a favorite among travelers who want to try the island's traditional fare.

6. Chuncheon, Gangwon-do: Regular Chinese Restaurant

BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Location: Chuncheon, Gangwon-do (Exact name undisclosed)

Mentioned by Taehyung: Taehyung came to this Chinese restaurant several times while serving in the military and said to love Jajangmyeon. A certification picture of Taehyung is put on display.

Why It's Loved: The restaurant reportedly serves down-to-earth yet flavorful Chinese food, like Jajangmyeon and Tangsuyuk. Its beauty lies in its simplicity of atmosphere and filling food, and thus it is well-loved among ARMYs who visit Chuncheon.

7. Seoul Apgujeong Rodeo: Hwayeonsanjan

BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

Location: Apgujeong Rodeo, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Mentioned by Taehyung: BTS V recently went to this restaurant, where he had Hanwoo beef.

Why It's Loved: With its high-end Korean beef, this restaurant is a must-visit for fans who wish to indulge in the best beef while emulating the footsteps of BTS V.

Because these restaurants are so popular, some, such as Yurinekkomakjeongsik and SCOPA THE CHEF, need to be reserved in advance. It is recommended to make a reservation online or call ahead to secure a spot.

Meanwhile, BTS V is currently serving his obligatory military service and will be discharged on June 10, 2025, along with RM. Jungkook and Jimin will follow the next day, with SUGA joining them later in the month.

