“Truly remarkable kindness”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung donates 200M won to aid wildfire victims and firefighters working on the scene

BTS' Taehyung, aka BTS V, is said to have donated 200 million KRW to wildfire victims and firefighters, according to the Korean Red Cross' chairman Kim Chul-soo, as reported by MK Sports on March 31, 2025. The singer is currently serving in the military.

Fans were touched by BTS V's gesture towards the social cause. They took to X to express their emotions and pride over the Slow Dancing singer's approach:

"truly remarkable kindness"

"Taehyung’s kindness knows no bounds. Even while serving, his heart remains with those in need. His generosity and compassion continue to inspire ,truly a soul as beautiful as his music. Wishing strength and recovery to all affected." a fan wrote

"taehyung is so kind" another fan wrote

"I stan the right men" a user wrote

Fans were glad to hear that BTS V thought of those around him. They called him 'sweet', 'kind', and 'caring' because of this gesture. Fns wrote:

"Taehyung is the sweetest" a user wrote

"Taehyung our sweetest and kindest person ever ily" a fan replied

"What a Wonderful,Caring Idol. PROUD OF KIM TAEHYUNG" another fan responded

How will BTS V's 200M KRW donation be used by the Korean Red Cross?

The bifurcation of the 200M KRW donation by BTS V is as follows: 100 million KRW will be used for emergency relief activities and recovery support for victims of wildfires in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam, Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk, and Ulju-gun, Ulsan.

The remaining 100 million KRW will be used to support the recovery and improvement of the treatment of firefighters who have been actively working on the scene.

According to MK Sports, BTS V's comment on the wildfire is:

“I would like to express my deepest respect to those who have been affected by this sudden disaster, as well as the firefighters, firefighters, and volunteers who are risking their lives and working hard on the front lines every day.”

Speaking about the reason behind the donation, he then added:

“While doing evening roll call during my military service, I felt so bad watching the news, and I felt even worse when I thought that some of my comrades’ families may have suffered damage. Fortunately, the forest fire has been mostly extinguished, but I hope that there will be no more casualties, and I hope that my donation will be of some small help.”

Korean Red Cross' chairman Kim Chul-soo also thanked BTS V for the donation and assured that the donation will be used towards its intended purpose in full transparency. He said:

“I am deeply grateful for the precious donation that protects the safety and lives of the people,” He added, “I will execute the donation transparently and responsibly so that it can be a real help to the victims and firefighters.”

According to The Guardian's report on March 31, the south-east region of South Korea was ravaged by a wildfire that started on March 21. 30 people are said to have been killed in what is being dubbed as South Korea's 'worst ever fires.' More than 48,000 hectares (118,610 acres) of forest were also burned in the fire.

BTS V joins his fellow BTS members in making donations for charity and relief funds for the wildfire victims and firefighters. V is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025. He recently got promoted to sergeant, and he shared the same via his social media.

