"TAEHYUNG IS LITERALLY EVERYWHERE"– Fans amused as BTS' V appears on Russian TV, with the host admiring his physique during military service

On March 19, 2025, BTS Taehyung made an unexpected appearance on Russian television, leaving fans both amused and excited. The Russian channel TNT aired a segment highlighting his latest Instagram photos, focusing on his toned and athletic physique. The host pointed out how much his body had changed during military service. He also noted that he had less than 100 days left until discharge.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions, and many were surprised that V's influence had reached Russian mainstream media. Some joked that he was "literally everywhere." An X user, @mytaetae_m, wrote,

"TAEHYUNG IS LITERALLY EVERYWHERE OMGGGG."

Others commented on how his recent Instagram post has reached globally.

"Everyone is obsessed with King Tae-hyung," a fan remarked.

"I thought only kths and kpopies were obsessed with Taehyung's body but here Russian media talking about Taehyung's body on national television . crazy," a netizen added.

"Help why is he mentioned there," an X user wrote.

"Well atp everyone is obsessed with tae," another user commented.

Others expressed admiration for how everyone is counting down the days to his military discharge, which is scheduled in June.

"Also them doing countdown on his discharge just like us," a fan commented.

"Great news! We are proud of V! We are waiting for his discharge from the army," another person remarked.

"The news we deserve," an X user mentioned.

All about BTS' Taehyung's solo album, military-era releases, and more

Even while serving in the military, V’s solo career has remained active through pre-recorded projects. His debut solo album, Layover, released in September 2023, received love from fans. The album features six tracks:

Rainy Days Blue Love Me Again Slow Dancing (Title Track) For Us Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)

In December 2024, he released Winter Ahead, a collaboration with South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin. He also released a remake of Bing Crosby's White Christmas.

While enlisting, he also launched a photobook titled TYPE in June 2024 and the vinyl edition of Layover in October 2024.

Meanwhile, V has been actively serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Republic of Korea Army's Military Police Corps. Known for its intense training and elite status, the SDT requires its members to undergo physically demanding drills.

On February 23, 2025, he also informed fans via Instagram that he had been promoted to the rank of sergeant.

With only a few months left until his discharge in June 2025, anticipation for Taehyung’s return is growing.

