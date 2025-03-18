BTS' Taehyung becomes the highest-ranking K-pop artist on Brazil's Tidal Top Videos chart, sweeping top 9 spots with solo tracks in the US

On Tuesday, March 18, the South Korean media outlet Star News released an article revealing that BTS' Taehyung had broken the record of the highest-ranking K-pop artist on Brazil's Tidal Top Videos chart. The idol and his various solo music videos occupied the first nine ranks of the chart.

Despite many of the music videos from his debut album in September 2023, LayoVer, being over a year old since their release, their constant global dominance on the internet has led to the BTS member's latest milestone. Here are all the music videos from BTS' Taehyung as ranked on Brazil's Tidal Top Videos chart:

Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin Winter Ahead (YUNSEOKCHEOL TRIO Ver.) FRI(END)S For Us Slow Dancing Blue Love Me Again Rainy Days Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix)

Additionally, his latest track, Winter Ahead, has also hit other milestones. After its release in November 2024, the song topped Brazil's Tidal Top Videos Chart for over eleven consecutive days. It also topped the Tidal Top Music Video charts in other countries around the world, such as the US, UK, Spain, Germany, Hong Kong, and the Czech Republic.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V, or Kim Tae-hyung, is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He debuted alongside his fellow BTS members, and he stands as the vocalist of the group along with the other vocal line members, Jimin, Jin, and Jungkook.

In addition to the idol's activities as a BTS member, he also released solo songs on the side. He released some solo tracks through BTS albums like Singularity, Inner Child, etc. Some of the other independent tracks he released through SoundCloud are Winter Bear, Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy), and more.

However, his official solo debut was not until September 2023, when he rolled out his first studio album, LayoVer. The album stood as a tribute to his relationship with his pet dog, Yeontan. The album had a total of six songs, with Slow Dancing as its title track.

In December 2023, Taehyung enlisted in the military to complete his mandatory service. He was a member of the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps, stationed at the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Army Corps. Regardless, he kept rolling out music and other content that were prepared before his enlistment.

In March 2024, he released another single called FRI(END)S and also rolled out a photobook in June 2024 called TYPE 1. The photobook compiled never-before-seen pictures of the idol. He also released the vinyl version of his solo debut album, LayoVer, in October 2024. In December 2024, he rolled out two singles in time for the winter.

One was Taehyung's collaborative single with Park Hyo-hin called Winter Ahead, and another was White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor Bing Crosby. On the other hand, the idol is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.

