"Why is the company so obvious?"— Fans furious over HYBE for using different concept photo for BTS' Taehyung in '7 Moments' preview poster

On March 18, 2025, fans of BTS Taehyung, aka V, took to social media after BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the preview poster for BTS 7 Moments. This special album features behind-the-scenes content from the members’ solo projects. The poster included behind-the-scenes images from RM’s Still Life, Jin’s The Astronaut, Suga’s Amygdala, j-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jimin’s Set Me Free Pt.2, and Jungkook’s GOLDEN.

However, fans were quick to notice that V’s image was not an unseen picture or behind-the-scene from his debut solo album Layover. It was from a band session of Love Me Again already uploaded on BTS’ YouTube channel.

Many fans voiced their frustration, questioning why Layover’s official concept photos were not included.

"Layover concept photos or Mv behind aren't added in BTS 7 moments and we didn't get documentary, why is the company so obvious?" an X user wrote.

Some speculated that this decision might be linked to HYBE’s ongoing legal dispute with Min Hee-jin, who played a key role in V’s solo album production. Others asked the label for equal treatment for the singer.

"Need layover pics of tae, layover album pics not the band session or the meeting performances. Do better @bts_bighit," a fan commented.

" Layover is TAEHYUNG'S WORK his debut album for which he worked so hard and dedicated to his baby tan and just bcz y'all having beef with mhj doesn't mean you gonna disappear about it's existence. a fool we are waiting for Layover documentary since ages and y'all just," another person added.

"I'm pretty sure the beef is because MHJ was part of Layover," a netizen remarked.

"wtf where are the concept photos of layover? you are so childish to the point of ignoring taehyung'swork (that even you still profit) just for tantrums against mhi!!!! RESPECT TAEHYUNG RESPECT LAYOVER," a fan wrote.

Others pointed out that while the other members’ solo eras were properly represented, Layover seemed to be deliberately excluded.

"Layover era is clearly being boycotted by taehyung's own company. There r no pictures or videos from that era. Reason for this is that bang pd sees themselves as superior to taehyung's efforts. Layover is taehyung's first album, he worked hard for it, they have to respect it," an X user wrote.

"No picture from layover mv or concept," a fan remarked.

"We demand to see behind the scenes footage from creating Layover, the album, including a documentary. Just like all the other members got," another person wrote.

All we know about BTS 7 Moments, Taehyung's solo activities, and military service

BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced BTS 7 Moments, a special archive celebrating BTS' journey from 2022 to 2023. The collection includes a 66-minute video, a 180-page photo book, a tin case, a set of four stickers, and a photo card set. It features both group and solo activities, capturing each member’s artistic growth. Pre-orders begin on March 19, with the official release set for April 30.

BTS 7 Moments is set for pre-order on March 19, 2025, with an official release on April 2. Alongside this, BIGHIT MUSIC will also launch the RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package, with details scheduled to be released on April 7. The pre-order period for this package will begin on April 8, and it will officially be available on April 24.

Taehyung's debut solo album Layover was released in September 2023, with a soft jazz and R&B-inspired sound. The album was created in collaboration with Min Hee-jin.

The album featured six tracks:

Rainy Days Blue Love Me Again Slow Dancing For Us Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)

Meanwhile, Taehyung is currently serving his mandatory military service since December 11, 2023. He opted to go to the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit of the military. SDT is one of the elite units and requires tough training. On February 23, 2025, he informed his fans that was promoted to the position of sergeant. He shared several pictures on his Instagram in military uniform.

"Sergeant Kim reporting in alive! D-107. After a very harsh winter, I will return safely and in good health to greet you in the warm spring!" he wrote (as translated by allkpop).

The group will reportedly make a comeback in the latter half of 2025. This will mark their long-awaited return as a full unit.

