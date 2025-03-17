"My seven forever"— Fans react to BTS 7 Moments preview

On March 17, 2025, BigHit Music dropped the preview video for the much-anticipated project BTS 7 Moments. The five-second clip featured the still cuts of the seven members' solo albums popping out on the screen. Kim Namjoon's Indigo, Jin's The Astronaut, j-hope's Jack in the Box, Jungkook's Golden, Jimin's Face, and Kim Taehyung's Layover pictures were showcased in the video.

For those unversed, BTS 7 Moments will be released on April 2, 2025, Korean Standard Time (KST). It will be available for pre-order starting March 19 at 11 am KST. According to BigHit Music, the content would be unveiled in an episodic format between the period March 16 and April 2, 2025.

Subsequently, the preview for the BTS 7 Moments circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom ARMYs. They could not stop gushing over the new promotional content for the project. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"My seven forever."

The fandom ARMYs mentioned that at the end of the day, the members continued to support each other. They further referred to the group as a collection.

"At the end of the day, BTS supports each other – let’s enjoy the content," a fan reacted.

"OH MY TANNIES MY BANGTAN MY LOVES MY SEVEN FOREVER," a fan shared.

"I’m not going to be able to explain what I’m about to say but BTS is such a collection," a fan commented.

Netizens added that they were excited about the upcoming content. They observed that ARMYs were loved.

"God I'm too excited about this, I can't wait to have my 7 guys together," a user reacted.

"Wow... Armys are so loved & Our Seven is so loved by Armys. They really prepared so much for us. It won't be long before now. We will soon be re-united," a user shared.

"truly moments, the moments grow," a user mentioned.

More about BTS members' recent activities

BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image via Getty)

Jungkook and Kim Taehyung were recently promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class, while Kim Namjoon was advanced to the mentioned rank. Suga was reported to attend j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert held in Seoul, South Korea, at KSPO Dome on March 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, Jimin released his second solo mini-album, Muse, on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured Who as the title track. Jin and j-hope were discharged from their mandatory military service in 2024.

Jin released his solo album Happy on November 15, 2024, and was involved in different activities. j-hope embarked on his first solo world tour titled Hope On The Stage.

The group is expected to reunite after concluding their military service in 2025.

