"A true testament to his unstoppable rise" — Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung wins Best International Song at TOP 50 MA 2025 for his track FRI(END)S

On May 19, BTS' Kim Taehyung won an award for his digital English track FRI(END)S under the Best International Song category at the Top 50 Music Awards 2025. It is worth noting that the artist also received two additional accolades—Best K-pop Artist and Best Fan Award—at the award ceremony.

For those unversed, the Love Me Again singer was nominated in three categories—Best K-pop Artist, Best Song, and Best Fan Award—at Spain's award ceremony. Subsequently, he won all three honors he was nominated for.

Following the announcement, the K-pop idol's latest achievement circulated widely on social media and went viral among fans. One X user tweeted:

"Taehyung achieved a clean sweep at the #TOP50MA2025, winning every category he was nominated in, including Best K-Pop Artist, Best Fan, and Best Song for FRI(END)S — a true testament to his unstoppable rise."

Fans expressed continued support for BTS' Kim Taehyung. Some shared their trust in the idol, while others emphasized their belief in the lasting impact of V's artistry.

"You have my unwavering support Taehyung! I trust you," a fan reacted.

"No one else could’ve delivered FRI(END)S like Taehyung. The way it holds your chest and doesn’t let go, Taehyung did that. His artistry is the kind that stays. And his fans? Us? Always right there with him," another fan shared.

"proud to be a Taehyung stan," an X user mentioned.

The internet users added that BTS' Kim Taehyung continued to slay and shine.

"Taehyung, your journey is just beginning — keep shining, we're with you," an X user reacted.

"OMG! TAEHYUNG is shining super bright! Our King slays them all. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG," another X user shared.

"KIM TAEHYUNG has won a TRIPLE CROWN at the Awards! Very well deserved and thanks to his hard working dedicated fans for voting," one fan mentioned.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest release

BTS' V unveiled his collaborative jazz track Winter Ahead with South Korean musician Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. The release was accompanied by two music videos shared on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel.

He later released a rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records. In recent news, Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) became the fastest jazz song to reach 300 million streams in the history of the audio listening and streaming platform Spotify.

In other news, BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

