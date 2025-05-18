"Real music always wins"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung's Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) emerges as fastest jazz song to reach 300M streams

On May 17, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung's collaborative track Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin emerged as the fastest jazz song to surpass 300 million streams in the history of the audio and listening platform, Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. It is to be noted that it was the male artist' seventh song to achieve the milestone.

Ad

For those unversed, the song was dropped on November 29, 2024, accompanied by two music videos shared on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel. It was released through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the Love Me Again singer's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"Real music always wins Taehyung never fails to make us proud, more success to you v."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The internet users expressed their gratitude to BTS' Kim Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin for producing Winter Ahead. They stated that the male artist deserved it.

"Congratulations to Taehyung and Hyon Shin, for such a beautiful song,"- a fan reacted.

"Fastest jazz song in history” Let that sink in yall,"- a fan shared.

"Wooow ! It's so deserved ! Congratulations,"- a fan commented.

Ad

The internet users mentioned BTS' Kim Taehyung achieved the latest feat within 168 days of the song's release.

"In just 168 days, the fastest jazz song to surpass 300M streams on spotify,"- a user reacted.

"So proud of our Jazz King Kim Taehyung. He has also tied as MOST songs by a K-pop Soloist surpassing 300M streams,"- a user shared.

Ad

"Not a fan but this is lit. It is rare to hear such type of music and he kinda have the old vibe in his voice. He definitely likes and follows these goats Sinatra elvis etc. The voice is so reminiscent of the past so deserved,"- a fan mentioned.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent activities

Ad

BTS' Kim Taehyung released White Christmas on December 6, 2025, through Geffen Records. It was a rendition of the late Bing Crosby's 1942 track. The male artist also took to Instagram and Weverse, announcing that he had been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. The former update was shared on February 23, 2025, and captioned the post as:

"Sergeant Kim, I'm here to report my survival! This is D-107. The very scary winter has passed, and the warm spring has arrived. Take care of yourself and prepare for it in good health. I'll come back to you."

Ad

In recent news, BTS' V was discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More