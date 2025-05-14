"Our loves and dedication speaks volume"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung wins Best Fans Award under International Category at TOP50MA 2025 

On May 14, BTS' Kim Taehyung bagged the Best Fans Award under the International Category at the Top 50 Music Awards 2025, leaving fans proud. Subsequently, fans shared multiple snippets celebrating the latest milestone achieved by the male artist.

Ad

For those unversed, V was nominated in three categories, namely, Best K-pop Artist, Best Song for his single (FRIEND)S, and Best Fan, for the Spain's award ceremony.

To commemorate the Love Me Again singer's latest milestone, an X user tweeted:

"Congratulations to #V for winning Best Fans – International Category at the #TOP50MA2025! Our love and dedication speak volumes — this award belongs to everyone who voted and stood by him too So well deserved, Taehyung."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans stated they were proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung and confessed that he deserved the fandom that supported him.

"BTS’s V has won the ‘Best Fans – International’ category at the #TOP50MA2025, thanks to the overwhelming support and dedication of his global fanbase," a fan reacted.

"Kim Taehyung wins Best Fans – International Category at the #TOP50MA2025! Congratulations to #V and to everyone who worked nonstop to support him — this win is ours! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG," a fan shared.

Ad

"Taehyung deserves to have fans who truly support him with every ounce of strength they have in them! Look at how hard this angel worked for us! I feel as though he must have not rested at all since he started shooting MV’s for Layover," a fan commented.

Netizens who were fond of the artist confessed that they were the luckiest people in the world, and that Kim Taehyung was their ideal.

Ad

"He is the most beloved nd we, his fandom are the luckiest oeople in the world !! KTH, Taecrew , tetegirls, you are the best," a user reacted.

"Congratulations to #V for winning Best Fans – International Category at the #TOP50MA2025! So well deserved, King Taehyung," a user commented.

"Taehyung deserved this he's a phenomenal artist and knows how to rule the world," a user shared.

Ad

BTS' Kim Taehyung donated 200 million KRW to the Korean Red Cross

On March 31, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Newsis reported that BTS' Kim Taehyung donated 200 million Korean Won (US $143,154 approximately) through the Korean Red Cross. The donation was made to aid the recovery efforts from the wildfires that happened in the regions, including Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam.

Meanwhile, the male artist was enlisted for the mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. Following the completion of his three weeks of additional military training, he was deployed to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024. It was under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.

Ad

The K-pop idol is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More