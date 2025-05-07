"One unforgettable song"- Fans cheer as BTS' Kim Taehyung tops worldwide trends after receiving Spotify’s 1 Billion Streams plaque for 'Love Me Again'

On May 7, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung topped the worldwide trends after receiving Spotify's 1 Billion Streams plaque for his track Love Me Again, leaving the fandom proud. The hashtags, including #LoveMeAgain1Billion, #CongratulationsTaehyung, and #LoveVAgainBillionsClub accumulated 22.5k, 21.8k, and 22.5k posts worldwide. They were trending on X.

For those unversed, Love Me Again was released on August 10, 2023, through BigHit Music. It was penned by songwriters, including Donghyun Kim, Freekind, Gigi, and Park Jinsu. The song was part of the male artist' solo debut album Layover, released on September 8, 2023, through BigHit Music.

Subsequently, the latest milestone of the artist about trending worldwide for receiving Spotify's 1 Billion Streams plaque for Love Me Again circulated on social media. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"Kim Taehyung celebrates a major milestone as he officially receives his Spotify 1 Billion Streams plaque for Love Me Again! A global hit, a billion hearts, one unforgettable song."

The fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest milestone.

"Taehyung once said: Although my memory is messed up, happy 1st anniversary of Layover to myself He deserves all the love and support، I'm so proud of him for doing it without any promotions or help,"- a fan reacted.

"TAEHYUNG DESERVES ALL THE SUCCESS,"- a fan shared.

"Way to go Taehyung. Well earned and much respected,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that BTS' Kim Taehyung's Love Me Again was a timeless beauty and deserved the latest feat.

"Congratulations taehyung so much proud of you we love you,"- a user reacted.

"So well deserved, a timeless beauty,"- a user shared.

"Well deserved, I love this song (whole album, actually),"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent activities

BTS' Kim Taehyung released Winter Ahead on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. The track was accompanied by two music videos shared on the official YouTube channel of HYBE LABELS. It featured the South Korean singer and musician Park Hyo-shin. Meanwhile, he dropped a rendition of Bing Crosby's hit track White Christmas on December 6, 2-25, through Geffen Records.

In recent news, he announced that he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the military through an Instagram post in February 2025. He captioned the post as:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival. It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it."

The BTS member is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

