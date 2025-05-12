"V’s beauty is the best of both worlds" — Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung wins 'Flamboyant Male Idol Like a Flower' title

On May 12, 2025, South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' Taehyung topped yet another fan poll, this time on the K-pop app Choeaedol. Between May 5 and 9, supporters voted him as the “Vibrant Male Star Resembling a Bloom” in a poll that attracted international K-pop enthusiasts.

Also known as Kim Taehyung, V claimed the No. 1 spot for his standout features, including defined brows, a sharp nose, a smooth jawline, and harmonious symmetry. The media overseas has also pointed out his influence. One Brazilian critic said V flipped the typical Western idea of masculinity.

“V is an icon of Eastern culture that destroyed the macho male image of the West that was considered the ideal type."

Fans are showering the BTS star with pride after his Choeaedol win, calling him the "most handsome man" inside and out.

"V’s beauty isthe Best of Both worlds! W/c other Idol has the perfect yin& yang?Handsome & Beautiful at the same time, innocent looking but seductive, manly & soft, cute yet sexy. No one. Others only hv one vibe, look & aura," an X user commented.

"Most handsome man alive both inside and out. 🌸💜," a fan remarked.

"Woooow he is a prince 🤴," a user mentioned.

"WE ARE PROUD OF YOU KIM TAEHYUNG," a person shared.

"Our #1 Male Idol as Gorgeous as Flowers," a netizen said.

"FÉLICITATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG ! 👑," a viewer noted.

"Kim Tae-hyung is better than flowers," another fan added.

This isn’t new for the BTS visual. In 2017, he was named TC Candler’s “Most Handsome Face in the World.” Since then, the artist has topped Starmometer’s “Top 100 Asian Heartthrobs” list for three consecutive years.

The K-pop idol also holds steady online. For the past 10 years, he’s topped Google searches linked to the phrase “most handsome man,” staying one of the most-searched male celebs worldwide.

Kim Taehyung has dominated Earned Media Value among male K-pop idols

BTS’ Taehyung has led online brand charts for male K-pop idols since 2020. As per data from Lefty, he racked up $286 million in Earned Media Value (EMV) over three years. There is no one else in his group who has hit that number. Most of this came from his Instagram page, @thv.

The South Korean artist didn’t start solo gigs or walk runways till 2023. Yet, out of 126 uploads, 114 received more than 10 million likes apiece. Each of his uploads holds a media worth of around $14.4 million. It’s the biggest total ever recorded for a K-pop idol.

Trailing behind him are Cha Eun-woo with $192 million, Felix of Stray Kids at $81 million, and EXO’s Sehun with $62 million. V is also one of just two artists to cross 16M likes on a single post that year.

Before 2023, he had zero brand tie-ups and only attended Paris Fashion Week once, as a guest. Still, his Instagram page kept pulling major numbers.

Expand Tweet

As of May 5, 2025, global analytics platform TOP NINE placed him as the top Korean music influencer on Instagram across all categories. Even while enlisted, V's page has shown no drop in traction.

BTS' Taehyung has bulked up with defined muscles during his military service, sparking inquisitiveness about his post-discharge look among fans. He’s presently stationed in the Special Duty Division (SDD) with military law enforcement and is set to finish service on June 10, 2025.

