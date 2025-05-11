From bulk- up to wounds of glory: Exploring BTS' Taehyung's stunning military body transformation timeline ahead of discharge

BTS member Kim Taehyung (V) is on the verge of completing his mandatory military service with his discharge scheduled for June 10, 2025. His enlistment began on December 11, 2023, as he joined the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) under the Military Police Corps. This unit is renowned for its intense physical training, combat readiness, and rigorous tactical operations.

The training demands that its members undergo extreme endurance exercises. Among the BTS members currently serving, Taehyung's physical transformation has been the most striking. He was known for his lean frame before enlistment, but he shocked fans with a dramatically bulked-up physique during his time in the SDT.

His shoulders broadened, arms gained significant muscle, and his overall build grew visibly stronger.

In South Korea, all physically and mentally fit men are required to serve in the military. The service is typically for 18 to 21 months, depending on the division. Taehyung chose to join the Special Duty Team, which is known for its focus on counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, and heavy combat simulations.

While surprising to many, this choice led to one of the most notable physical transformations among his bandmates.

From 61kg to 85kg: A timeline of Taehyung's military bulk-up journey

Before enlisting, during his last Weverse live broadcast with the BTS members, Taehyung expressed his goal of increasing his weight from 61 kg to 85 kg.

December 2023 – Enlistment and the beginning of training

The singer was officially enlisted in South Korea's military and joined the elite SDT. His initial updates showed him in uniform with a leaner physique, as it marked just the beginning of his intense training.

February 2024 – First weight gain milestone (72.5kg)

Two months into his service, Taehyung posted an update on Weverse. He celebrated his first significant weight gain. V announced that he had reached 72.5 kg, up from his original 61 kg before enlistment. He posted on Weverse, stating:

"I'll do an interim report.72.5kg achieved. I'll be back. Loyalty."

April 2024 – Viral gym photos and "Wounds of Glory"

In April, Taehyung posted a series of photos showcasing his muscular development. He wore a black SDT shirt and flaunted his toned physique and the scars on his back. He referred to them as "Wounds of Glory."

According to an ex-ARMY soldier, these marks were the result of carrying heavy gear during long training sessions and combat drills.

July 2024 – "Terminator" mention during Na PD's livestream

During a YouTube live broadcast on Na PD's channel, it was revealed that Taehyung's body transformation had earned him the nickname "Terminator" among his peers. His noticeable muscle growth and bulked-up appearance were highlighted.

September 2024 – Viral photo with Kim Min-jae and Ma Sun-ho

A photo of Taehyung alongside actor Kim Min-jae and bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho sent fans into a frenzy. It was shared by Ma Sun-ho. The photo showed V's defined muscles as he posed in grey shorts and a black tank top.

November 2024 – Dance practice and cafe visit

On November 27, 2024, Taehyung shared a series of photos on Weverse. He posed outside a Compose Coffee outlet in full military uniform. The next day, he surprised fans with a dance practice video featuring choreographer Lee Jung. The clip amassed millions of views, as fans were thrilled to see his powerful movements and muscular form.

January 2025 – Achievement of target weight (85kg)

The K-pop star announced that he had successfully reached his goal of 85 kg. He fulfilled the promise he had made before his enlistment. His journey from 61 kg to 85 kg showcased his dedication to building strength during his service.

March 2025 – Final transformation updates (losing 10kgs)

As the Singularity singer neared the final months of his service, he posted gym selfies showing off his toned physique. He mentioned that he had lost 10 kg recently but maintained his muscular build. His mirror selfies, shared on Weverse, displayed his muscular arms and defined structure.

May 2025 – Final gym sessions before discharge:

In early May, Instagram updates showed the singer at the gym alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook and South Korean actor Song Kang. The pictures, shared by gym trainer @ifbbpro_bigchoi, highlighted Taehyung's well-defined arms and muscular build. It drew widespread admiration from fans.

As his discharge date approaches, fans remain divided over his weight transformation. Some admire his dedication to military fitness, while others express nostalgia for his previous look.

