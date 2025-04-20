"Born to be loved"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung earns "Career Counsellor-Hyung" and "Dream Maker" nicknames after SDT friend's tribute

BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, made headlines once again on April 20, 2025. This came after an emotional tribute from a fellow soldier in the Special Duty Team (SDT) circulated on X(formerly Twitter).

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the former military colleague reflected on their time together in the army, praising the idol for inspiring him to chase his dreams.

The message highlighted how Taehyung frequently offered advice, suggested books, and supported decisions, even when they weren’t aligned with his own suggestions. The soldier noted that he did all of this without judgment.

The soldier expressed that Taehyung treated his dreams with the same seriousness and encouragement as if they were his own. He was also described as a true motivator. Fans took to social media, mentioning admiration for the singer. An X user, @layover_berries, wrote:

"This man was truly born to be loved—and when Bogum said it, he meant every word."

As the post went viral, netizens affectionately began calling him “Career Counsellor-hyung” and “Dream Maker.”

"We don’t talk enough about how taehyung, despite being in the (military), is out here collecting titles like infinity stones from ‘Vocal-hyung’ for his praised vocals, to ‘Dancer-hyung’ for those viral covers, and now even Koreans are calling him ‘Career Counsellor-hyung," a fan commented.

"He can start a business at this point “dream finder”," an X user mentioned.

"Tae is a treasure. You’d think someone with his stature and looks could be a total snob but instead he’s so warm and caring towards others . And genuine about. He may be a ball of sass but he’s a good man and I’m glad others are noticing it," a fan wrote.

They praised him for his empathy and quiet leadership in the unit.

"taehyung has always been my role model I always admired the way he loves life and how hard he works for his dreams so I'm not surprised everyone around him irl is also inspired to pursue their dreams or come out of their shell. his existence always affects people positively," a fan wrote.

"he really started his counseling sessions in real life? I hope he continues his tete fm and q/a sessions," a netizen remarked.

"Taehyung inspiring those around him—helping fellow soldiers stay motivated and chase their dreams. A true soldier. A true leader. So proud of you,," an X user commented.

Taehyung’s military journey, achievements, and more

This latest update further adds to the growing admiration Taehyung has received during his military service. Despite sustaining shoulder and thigh injuries, he was awarded the Military Police Excellence Award and achieved top ranks in various training programs.

Fellow soldiers also revealed that he donated workout gear and bought food for his team. They noted that he often goes above and beyond to boost morale.

His military friend’s recent tribute post included a comment from the idol himself. He encouraged the soldier not to give up on his dream of becoming a rehabilitation trainer, promising to meet again. He wrote:

"Athlete-nim don’t give up on being a rehabilitation trainer. After you achieve your dream, you must come and find hyung. I’ll be waiting for you! "

Even while serving, Taehyung maintained a strong presence in the entertainment industry with successful releases like Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and a White Christmas remix. All three songs continued to perform well internationally.

The singer's discharge is set for June 10, 2025. He was enlisted in December 2023 alongside RM.

