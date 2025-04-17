"KING" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung becomes first & only K-soloist nominated for 'Request Artist of the Year' at Music Awards Japan 2025

BTS Taehyung (V) has earned a historic nomination at the 2025 Music Awards Japan. On April 17, 2025, it was revealed that he is the first and only K-pop soloist to be nominated for the fan-powered category "Request Artist of the Year powered by USEN." This category is part of the newly established award show.

It was created through a joint effort of Japan's top five music organizations. The winner will be selected entirely by fan votes submitted through USEN's "Oshikatsu Request" system. The final results will be announced during the ceremony on May 21 and 22 at the Rohm Theatre Kyoto.

Taehyung is now one of the ten nominated artists chosen from a pool of 50. It was based on public song requests collected between March 13 and April 13, 2025. Voting restarted on April 17 and will run until May 12.

If he receives the most requests during this period, he will be crowned "Best Artist" in this special fan-driven category. With this nomination, V stands among prominent Japanese and global acts as the only K-soloist to achieve this feat.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the recognition. An X user, @thvismyhome, wrote:

"KING."

Fans congratulated the artist on the new achievement, with one calling it the "purest form of recognition."

"Taehyung made history," a fan commented.

"It was the public who asked for it!!! It was the common listener, the silent fan, the touched heart that wanted to hear your voice over and over again. This is the purest form of recognition. Congratulations Tae!," an X user wrote.

"Taehyung paved the way," another person added.

"Japan is really tae tae land fr," a user mentioned.

Others too joined in as they praised the artist. They called him the "one and only" to achieve the feat.

"Congratulations Taehyung, the one & only, so proud!," a netizen remarked.

"This is insaneee!" an X user mentioned.

"This is a kind of success that cannot be bought or manufactured. It's conquered!!! Congratulations," another fan wrote.

Taehyung's recent achievements in Japan, chart-topping records, and more

Taehyung's popularity in Japan has seen unmatched consistency. Recently, he secured the top position on Japan's male idol popularity chart for the 210th week in a row (March 31–April 6). He's also been leading the Korean actor category on BIHAN for 59 consecutive weeks and has topped the "Korean Actors in Their 20s" category for 206 weeks.

His 2016 drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, through which he made his acting debut, remains a regular feature on Japanese TV and streaming platforms.

Beyond acting, the BTS member has continued to lead in major K-pop voting platforms. He ranks consistently in categories like 'Flower Boy Election' and 'Korean Drama Male Actor General Election.'

The artist enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023. He completed training and joined the Special Duty Team (SDT) under the 2nd Division Military Police. Recently, he updated fans with news of his promotion to Sergeant and shared that he's recovered from a rib injury.

Before enlisting, he released his debut solo album Layover in September 2023. It sold over 2.1 million copies in its first week and set a new record for a K-pop soloist. He also released singles wherever u r with UMI and FRI(END)S.

Taehyung is expected to be discharged in June 2025, and BTS is also set to reunite around this time.

