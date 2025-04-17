BTS' Taehyung dominates Japanese popularity charts for 210 weeks as Hwarang re-airs on TV

On April 16, 2025, media outlet Maeil Kyungjae reported that BTS’ Taehyung (V) has topped multiple popularity charts in Japan. The K-pop idol claimed the No.1 spot for the 210th consecutive week in the male idol category on a major Japanese ranking site.
The rankings were from March 31 to April 6. He also continued his winning streak in other categories. He is placed first for 206 weeks in the "Korean Actors in Their 20s" section and for 59 straight weeks on a Korean actor popularity chart.
Fans and the public alike continue to take interest in his work across fields. Notably, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth remains popular.
The 2016 drama is still being broadcast across Japanese TV and streaming platforms. For those unaware, it is a historical drama that marked his acting debut.
His name is often highlighted in promotions for the series. His earlier duet with Jin, It’s Definitely You, from the Hwarang OST, also gained renewed attention with the drama’s ongoing re-airing.
Furthermore, he has ranked #1 for 166 weeks on a major K-culture platform’s idol popularity board. He also continues to lead in other special polls like “Flower Boy Election” and “Korean Drama Male Actor General Election.”
More on Taehyung’s latest rankings, military service, and solo career
On another K-pop platform, he has consistently led every voting period with a total of over 5.74 million votes. In Japan, his influence extends beyond charts. Taehyung is also the most-mentioned K-pop star on Google Trends.
He frequently trends on social media platforms like X, often surpassing even top Japanese celebrities.
Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023. He completed his basic training and then joined the elite SDT Unit under the 2nd Division Military Police.
He recently shared an update that he had been promoted to Sergeant and had earned the title of “Special Warrior.”
Despite fracturing a rib while training, he assured fans that he has fully recovered and is doing well.
Before his enlistment, Taehyung released his debut solo album Layover in September 2023. The album sold over 2.1 million copies in its first week setting a new record for a K-pop solo artist. The album also debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 in the US.
He also released a collaboration single, wherever u r with American singer UMI and FRI(END)S as singles. He was named the ambassador for Compose Coffee in December 2023.
The Grammy-nominated artist serves in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the South Korean Army. The unit requires rigorous training under other weather conditions.
He is scheduled to be discharged in June along with the remaining BTS members.