BTS’ Taehyung’s named #1 Admirable senior, setting an inspiring example in military service

On March 30, 2025, South Korean media outlet Star News revealed that BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, was recently voted the most admirable senior among K-pop idols. It is a title that reflects his lasting popularity and influence even during military service. A poll was conducted by Japanese media Danmee.

Taehyung topped the list of 27 idols who once worked as school uniform models. Fans and junior idols cited him as someone they deeply admire and want to emulate. They noted his continued efforts to stay grounded and supportive of younger peers during his enlistment.

He was consistently ranked across Japan’s biggest popularity polls. Taehyung has held the No. 1 spot for over 200 consecutive weeks on various platforms like NEHAN, BIHAN, K-Board, and K-pop Juice.

Notably, he remains the most mentioned Korean celebrity in Japan. He even surpassed Pocal stars in Google Trends. His dependable image has drawn widespread attention not only as a singer but also as an actor and entertainer.

Taehyung joined the military on December 11, 2023, and completed the basic training. He was later assigned to the Special Task Force under the Military Police Corps. On February 8, 2024, he joined the 2nd Corps’ elite Ssangyong Unit.

Recently, he was promoted to Sergeant and celebrated the milestone with photos on Instagram. He also assured fans that he was doing well. He captioned the post as,

"I've been promoted to Sergeant, Level 2. Now, I'm ranked second here. Soon, I'll be first. Recently, I became a Special Warrior. I worked out really hard. While working out, I once fractured a rib. But I recovered."

V continues to maintain communication with fans despite the strict demands of service. He updates them with gym selfies and heartwarming messages through Weverse. He recently updated fans about his weight and said,

"still recently..! i lost a lot of weight right..? i lost 10kg.. hihihihihihi. I'll try ever harder."

Taehyung also stayed musically active before enlisting. His 2023 solo album Layover became the first album of the decade by an Asian soloist to hit No. 1 in 110 countries on iTunes. He followed this with multiple singles, including Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead (a duet with Park Hyo-shin), and a festive remix of White Christmas.

Winter Ahead made history as the first jazz song by a K-pop artist to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, while Fri(end)s charted at No. 65.

V is set to complete his military service in June 2025. Until then, fans continue to rally around him as he sets an inspiring example not only for his fellow soldiers but also for the next generation of idols.

