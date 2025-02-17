"Always together" — Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook are revealed to be regulars at a Japanese restaurant 

On February 17, 2025, the owner of Wasedaya Omotesando revealed that BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook frequently visited their Korean branch. The restaurant's owner took to Instagram and revealed that BTS' Namjoon also visited them recently.

Ad

In a heartfelt post, they expressed gratitude for the members' patronage and shared anecdotes of their dining experiences. The post featured an image of personalized autographs from BTS' Namjoon, framed and displayed proudly within the restaurant.

The restaurant owner wrote in the Instagram caption,

"The leader of BTS, Kim Namjoon, visited our restaurant in Korea as V and Jungkook usually do and gave us his autograph. You can enjoy authentic Korean BBQ at Wasedaya both in Korea & Japan. I'm looking forward to seeing you."

Ad

Trending

Wasedaya Omotesando, nestled in the heart of Tokyo's Omotesando district, is celebrated for its authentic Japanese cuisine and intimate ambiance. The establishment has long been a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

One of the Seoul branches is located in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, and is currently under construction while the other is in Cheongdam-dong and was opened in 2024.

However, on February 17, 2025, Wasedaya Omotesando's owner posted on the restaurant's Instagram story that Taehyung and Jungkook did not visit their restaurants together. They explained that Taehyung aka V visited the one in Ichon-dong while Jungkook went to the Cheongdam-dong branch.

Ad

"Many of you are asking if V and Jungkook came together or not and we'd like to answer to that question. There are two of our restaurant, one Ichon-dong(currently under construction) and the other is in Cheongdam-dong. V visited one in Ichon-dong and JK visited the other one. We sincerely apologize for the unclear explanation. Please understand it, as our mother tongue isn't English."

Ad

BTS ARMYs quickly took to social media platforms to express their excitement to learn that BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook visited Seoul's Wasedaya Omotesando. Several fans assumed that the duo went together, which indicated that the restaurant owner's Instagram story clarification had gone unnoticed.

"My babies, always together," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans assumed that Taehyung and Jungkook visited the place together amid their ongoing military enlistment as the Seoul branch opened in 2024. The BTS duo enlisted in the military in December 2023.

"Yall this restaurant opened in 2024 so that means taekook went after the enlistment. And on top of that usually...means they went often," wrote a fan.

"“As V and Jungkook usually do” my babies," said another fan.

Ad

"My line having a good meal and suddenly my day is made," commented a netizen.

Several other fans also shared similar sentiments about the latest news, under the impression that the BTS idols were together.

"Imagine that, they always eat there but never leave an autograph for privacy," wrote a user.

"THIS MEANS THEY USUALLY GO "TOGETHER" TO THIS RESTAURANT ON A HOLIDAY BECAUSE IT WAS OPENED IN 2024. MY BABIES," added another user.

Ad

"And I'm still here and still thinking about that *USUALLY*...Oh,my lovely TaeKook...It's always an indescribable joy to know that they share so many moments together," commented a fan.

More about BTS' Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook's military enlistment

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, officially enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS leader Kim Namjoon. They entered the Army Training Center located in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province. This facility is renowned for initiating recruits into their basic training regimen.

Upon arrival at the Nonsan Training Center, Namjoon and Taehyung embarked on a structured five-week basic training program. This intensive course encompasses physical conditioning, weapons handling, and essential military protocols designed to prepare recruits for active duty.

Ad

Following the completion of basic training, soldiers are typically assigned to specific units. Namjoon aka RM was deployed to the 15th Infantry Division. Meanwhile, Taehyung joined the Special Duty Team (SDT) under the Army's Capital Defense Command. This elite unit is responsible for counter-terrorism operations and the defense of the nation's capital region.

Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, began his military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Park Jimin. They both were deployed to the 5th Infantry Division, where BTS' Jin also served for 18 months until June 2024.

Ad

BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA will be discharged from their military duties in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback