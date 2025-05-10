What is the story behind Save One bracelet that BTS Taehyung was wearing in recent photos? Fans moved by the subtle message 

On Friday, May 9, the official Instagram page of Save The Children Korea shared an article by the Korean media outlet, Sports Donga, mentioning BTS' Taehyung wearing the Save One bracelet. Previously, many fans and netizens spotted the idol wearing the bracelet when the South Korean bodybuilder Song Hang-jin released a picture of him and Taehyung at the gym on May 3.

The article released by Sports Donga explained that the bracelet is exclusively given to participants of the Save the Children's sponsorship program. This means that the idol is a regular donor for the international relief and development NGO, Save the Children, especially towards those children in disaster areas.

The red bracelet symbolizes how people's hearts connect to the children across the world.

Following the idol being spotted wearing the Save One bracelet, many ARMYs and other netizens took up his footsteps and signed up to contribute to the campaign. Many fans were also moved by the idol's thoughtful contribution to the good cause. Here are a few fan reactions as fans uncovered the meaning behind Taehyung's Save One bracelet:

"Our precious angel Taehyung deserves all the love and respect," said a fan on X.

"His good deeds speak for themselves, Its uplifting to read this kind of things, its nice to know that this idol has a beautiful heart and that he's an empathetic person," added another fan.

"Being proud of him just an understatement atp. He’s beyond that…" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens praised the idol for his kind actions and contributions towards saving children.

"The face is beautiful but the heart is beautiful even more," stated a fan.

"Taehyung is our wingless angel," added an X user.

"You know what is even more beautiful? That Taehyung has been supporting different causes for years. His genuine and kind heart has always been the same," commented another X user.

Campaigns and donations that BTS' Taehyung has participated in: UNICEF, wildfire recovery, and more

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer who debuted under the K-pop boy group in 2013. He stands as part of the group's vocal line, along with Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin. Throughout the idol's career, he has been part of several campaigns and donated to causes worldwide.

In 2017, the idol consistently wore a relief campaign bracelet by UNICEF and Louis Vuitton. The campaign worked towards donating to children in Syria and other neighboring countries. Therefore, everyone who purchased the Silver Lockit Flu bracelet from Louis Vuitton contributed to the campaign.

In April 2024, it was revealed by Park Seo-joon's film director that the idol has been continuously donating to cancer hospitals. The director also revealed that the idol asked his close friends to donate to the SNU Cancer Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, when the film production company received a request to send about three percent of the movie's profits to the hospital.

On the other hand, the idol also made a remarkable donation this year. In March 2025, Taehyung donated 200 million won to the wildlife recovery efforts. This donation aided the victims and firefighters of the South Korean forest fires.

BTS' V, who is currently enlisted in the military, is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

