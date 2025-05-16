"My precious deserves & more"— Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung wins Trend of the Year K-Pop Solo at Korea Grand Music Awards 2025 

On May 16, BTS' Kim Taehyung bagged the Trend of the Year K-pop Solo at the Korea Grand Music Awards 2025 for April, making the fandom proud. He will be receiving a physical trophy for this latest milestone.

It is important to note that the male artist achieved this feat while he is enlisted for his mandatory military service. In recent news, he also bagged the accolade for Best Fans Awards under the International Category at the Top 50 Music Awards on May 14, 2025.

Subsequently, the Love Me Again singer's latest milestone of winning Trend of the Year K-pop for April went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple congratulatory snippets commemorating the artist's achievement, and an X user tweeted:

"what my precious deserves & more."

The fandom expressed gratitude for those who showed their support for BTS' Kim Taehyung. Many also mentioned that it was the best way to start the new month.

"Kicking off the season with a bang! Huge congrats to V for snatching the April Solo Trend crown! First monthly trophy secured," a fan reacted.

"Thank you TAE CREWS for the show of support, cheers for a good start," a fan shared.

"It couldn't be a better start, thank you so much Tae Crew," a fan mentioned.

Several people mentioned that they should aim for the month of May as well, so that BTS' Kim Taehyung wins another Trend of the Year.

"Congrats V for winning April Solo Trend's first monthly crown secured! let's aim for May," a user reacted.

"Congratulations to #V for winning the April Solo Trend crown," a user shared.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent activities

BTS' Kim Taehyung released Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. He shared two music videos for the track on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel. Later, he released a rendition of White Christmas on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records. It was the classic track by Bing Crosby.

Subsequently, Taehyung updated fans about his military promotion through an Instagram post shared on February 23, 2025. He captioned it as:

"Survival has come! D-107 is a very cold winter and will pass by in a warm spring. I will be healthy and prepared to meet you."

BTS' Kim Taehyung was enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. He is expected to be discharged in 2025.

