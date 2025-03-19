"Experience the magic of love and transformation"—Fans swoon over Hearts2Hearts' MV for Butterflies   

The South Korean rookie K-pop group Hearts2Hearts dropped their music video for Butterflies through SM Town's official YouTube channel on March 7, 2025. Distributed by Kakao Entertainment, the three-minute and nine-second music video showcases the members in a skit presenting different kinds of troubles faced by the youth.

The MV is in the monochromatic format. Butterflies has been described as a mid-tempo R&B song with vocal harmony, guitar melody, and a wealthy bass line. The song lyrically describes several moments happening today which the individuals had been dreaming together.

Subsequently, Hearts2Hearts' music video for Butterflies circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Netizens shared their views on it, stating that they can feel the "magic of love and transformation" depicted in the clip. Fans further said that they can resonate with the members' struggle and hardships.

"Experience the magic of love and transformation! watch hearts2hearts 하captivate in their mesmerizing 'butterflies' mv now!

The fandom mentioned that music video is better than the track, calling it "beautiful." Many also stated that they prefer Butterflies over Chase.

"Bro this mv is 1090000 times better. this reminds me of red songs of rv," a fan reacted.

"This is a beautiful song and i prefer this than the chase,"a fan commented.

"This song is sooo dreamy.. So pretty..Love it since the first time I heard,"a fan shared.

Other internet users added they are obsessed with the new track Butterflies.

"Currently obsessed with this song," a user reacted.

"The visuals bring the song to life," a user shared.

"LOVED IT, THE VIBE AND THE VOCALS," a user commented.

More about Hearts2Hearts' latest album, The Chase

Hearts2Hearts dropped their debut single album, The Chase, on February 24, 2025, through SM Entertainment. It is distributed by Kakao Entertainment. The record features two tracks, including the lead single The Chase and Butterflies.

The physical record has been available in five versions, namely, Package, two Mini Book versions (NFC), and two Photo Book versions. It is penned by the screenwriters, including Kenzie, ALMENG, Kang Eun-jung, and other personalities.

For the unversed, Hearts2Hearts features eight members, including Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on, They officially made debut with the single album The Chase on February 24, 2025.

The female rookie K-pop group participated in SMTOWN Live 2025 Tour in Mexico City and 2025 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango, respectively.

