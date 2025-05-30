"So proud of him" - Fans celebrate as Taehyung's Winter Ahead ft. Park Hyo-shin wins May MVP on K-star Chart, marks 5th trophy victory

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has earned another accolade for his collaboration Winter Ahead with ballad singer Park Hyo-shin. The track has officially been crowned the May MVP on K-star Chart’s K-pop Top 10 Friday, marking Taehyung’s five times win with a physical trophy.

Ad

K-star Chart is a dedicated K-pop ranking platform connected to the "IDOL CHAMP" app. It tracks idol popularity through weekly fan voting.

The results from these votes not only shape the weekly rankings but also accumulate points that influence the monthly MVP and year-end chart outcomes. V's Winter Ahead’s May MVP title has been determined by fan votes, music performance, and digital engagement.

Released on November 29, 2024, under Big Hit Music, Winter Ahead brought together two of South Korea’s notable voices. The melancholic duet struck a chord with listeners for its lyrics and vocal synergy. Now, months after its release, the track continues its winning streak.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the announcement of Winter Ahead clinching the May MVP title on K-star Chart, fans across X (formerly Twitter) erupted with heartfelt reactions. Phrases and hastags like "CONGRATULATIONS V", "CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG", "CONGRATULATIONS PARK HYO" and #WinterAhead_5thMVPWin_KStarChart started trending online.

Their messages reflected deep pride, love, and admiration for Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin's soulful collaboration. One fan commented:

"So proud of him! CONGRATULATIONS V CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS PARK HYO"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their joy, pride, and admiration for the soulful track and Taehyung's artistry.

"We continue with our hearts about to explode, each award makes us feel so proud," said one netizen.

"As he should! This beautiful, perfect song... Our Taehyungie deserves all the flowers...our Taehyungie deserves everything," wrote an X user.

"Such a lovely song. A perfect fit for slow dancing with your partner on a random evenings. Deserves every award on this planet," said another netizen.

Ad

"Congratulations Tae Bear! We love you and we're so proud of you," mentioned one more fan.

Fans continued to pour out their emotions online. Many highlighted V’s unique artistry, the timeless appeal of the song, and their pride in his consistent achievements even during military service. The reactions reflected just how deeply Winter Ahead has touched listeners.

"Totally deserved. I am absolutely obsessed with this song. It gives a perfect warmth in the winter kind of feeling even when I am sitting in summer. Taehyung's artistic approach is one of a kimd and it shows in this song so perfectly. And his voice, the vocal is just so warm," said an individual on X.

Ad

"Congratulations taehyung so much proud of you we love you," shared this fan.

"He keeps making history, quietly and powerfully. He's serving, yet still winning. A true king. Every win feels special, but this one hits differently. He deserves the world. So so so proud of him. Can not wait for him to come back. Our V deserves everything in this world," shared one netizen.

Ad

"Oh this winter song keeps winning!" added this person.

Taehyung’s Winter Ahead ft. Park Hyo-shin continues to win hearts with jazz-pop charm and chart success

Taehyung's soulful single Winter Ahead, featuring renowned ballad singer Park Hyo-shin, has proven to be both a critical and commercial success.

Composed by Grammy-winning musician Jesse Harris, best known for penning Norah Jones’ Don’t Know Why, Winter Ahead is a 6-minute composition that weaves a mellow, introspective atmosphere. The song highlights the rich, soothing vocal tones of both Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin, delivering a message about finding warmth and happiness simply through the presence of a loved one.

Ad

In an official statement, BigHit Music described the release as:

"'Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN)' is a jazz-pop song with a heavy vibe that showcases the peaceful voice colors of the two artists. The song sings that happiness can be found in being with someone on your side. As you listen to the song by V, we hope you wrap up the year warmly with your loved ones."

Ad

Despite its laid-back tempo and understated promotion, Winter Ahead debuted at No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100, and claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart. It also secured strong international positions at No. 14 on the Global Excl. US chart and No. 33 on the Global 200.

Ad

Winter Ahead was released during a period of pause in V’s public artistic life, as the BTS member had already begun his mandatory military service. The duet with Park Hyo-shin was pre-recorded and unveiled ahead of the winter of 2024, while Taehyung was serving his country.

He officially enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Following his basic training, Taehyung was assigned to the Military Police Corps under the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024. Known for its discipline and rigor, the unit suited his determination and physical ability.

Ad

Notably, he was selected for the Special Duty Team (SDT)—a highly elite unit trained in tactical response and counter-terrorism. His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious title of Special Warrior on March 3, 2025, and he was promoted to Sergeant First Class just ten days later.

Recognized for his excellence in areas such as physical fitness, combat skills, and marksmanship, Taehyung was also honored with the Military Police Excellence Award in April 2025.

Ad

Despite being away from the stage, V’s presence continues to be felt strongly through his music and the deep connection he maintains with fans.

BTS’ V is expected to wrap up his military service on June 10, 2025, the same day as RM. Jimin and Jungkook are slated to complete their enlistment the following day, on June 11. Meanwhile, SUGA—who has been fulfilling his alternative service as a social service agent—is anticipated to complete his term by late June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More