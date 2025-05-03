"Another one" - Fans celebrate as BTS V's Winter Ahead ft. Park Hyo-shin takes home ‘Best Solo & Featuring’ award at the K-Star Chart 1st season

On May 2, 2025, the K-Chart project announced through its official social media accounts that BTS V's Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo-shin won the K-Star 1st season Best Solo & Featuring award. His bandmates, Jin's solo song, Running Wild and j-hope's single Sweet Dreams ft. Miguel won second and third spots, respectively.

For those unversed, K-Star is a K-pop idol original chart linked with the "IDOL CHAMP" fan votes. The weekly chart is determined by fan votes conducted every week. These fan votes also contribute to monthly and annual charts.

The weekly chart is announced on the radio show, K-STAR CHART presents POP-K TOP 10 Friday and is shared through global media. The single earlier won its fourth consecutive win as the MVP song on the K-Star Chart in April, as cited by English Jagran on April 29, 2025.

BTS V's single, Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin), was released on November 29, 2024, via BIG HIT Music. According to the official release notice by BIG HIT Music, the track is a jazz-pop song with a heavy vibe that highlights the soothing voices of the two artists.

The song debuted at No.99 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it also debuted at the top of the Digital Song Sales Chart. Additionally, it secured the No.14 spot on the Global Excl. US Chart and No.33 on the Global 200.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement for the news. One fan remarked on X that this achievement is "another one."

Similar comments continued on X, where fans praised the singer, describing the song as warm, cozy, and perfect.

"So happy for Taehyung! Winter ahead is such a nice, warm and cozy song," remarked a fan on X.

" Well done baby bear. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG. BEST K-STAR SOLO V," reacted another fan.

"Yes Taehyungie! You deserve it for this beautiful, perfect song!THANK YOU for blessing our lives with your art!WE LOVE YOU!" exclaimed a fan on X.

More fan comments congratulated the singer, with one fan even cheering for those who voted and helped the singer and "made his work great."

"Finally it’s about time. King Taehyung CONGRATULATION," a fan wrote on X.

"Our boys just keep winning!!! It’s wonderful to be," added a fan.

"I thank everyone who participated in voting for every poll without complaining to make our artist and his work great. GOOD job, guys," a fan said on X.

More about BTS V and his solo activities

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, debuted under BIG HIT Entertainment in 2013. He co-wrote and even produced the song Hold Me Tight on their EP The Most Beautiful Moments in Life Pt.1 in 2015. He also co-wrote and produced his first solo track, Stigma for the group's studio album, Wings.

BTS V released his second solo song, Singularity, for the band's third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, in May 2018. He collaborated with his bandmate j-hope with Zara Larsson on the song A Brand New Day in June 2019. BTS V's collaboration with bandmate Jimin on the song, Friends was also featured in Marvel's film Eternals.

He composed and wrote his third solo single, Inner Child, for the group's studio album Map of the Soul: 7. He also made his acting debut in 2016 in the KBS2 drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Additionally, the K-pop idol released his solo song 4 o'clock, which was co-produced by RM.

BTS V went on to release several popular singles such as Scenery, Winter Bear, Sweet Night, Snow Flower, and Christmas Tree, which topped several charts. His first solo debut album, Layover, was released in September 2023 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

In other news, BTS V is all set to be discharged from mandatory military service, along with his bandmates, in June 2025.

